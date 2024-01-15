By David Sachs

Audi appointed Johannes Roscheck president of its China operations on Monday.

The Volkswagen-owned carmaker said Roscheck will take over for Juergen Unser, who has headed the China unit since January of 2022 but is being reassigned as planned, Audi said. Roscheck will start April 1.

He will head Audi's operation in the world's largest car market after heading corporate controlling and finance at Audi headquarters in Germany.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-15-24 1133ET