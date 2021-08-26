Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Audi Sees Electric Vehicles as Profitable as Combustion-Engine Equivalents in Three Years

08/26/2021 | 04:58am EDT
By Markus Klausen

Audi said Thursday that it expects its electric cars to be as profitable as vehicles with combustion engines in three years at the latest.

In two to three years, profitability should at the same level as petrol or diesel cars, Audi Chief Financial Officer Juergen Rittersberger said.

From 2026, Audi has said that it will only launch new models that are equipped with electric-drive systems.

The car maker will phase out production of its internal-combustion engines between now and 2033.

However, the Chinese market will be an exception and Audi wants to keep an open mind here in view of customer demand and regulation, chief strategist Silja Pieh said.

"We will study the development of the market over the next few years and then decide in due course how long we will continue to run a China-specific combustion-engine portfolio," Ms. Pieh said.

Write to unternehmen.de@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 0457ET

Financials
Sales 2021 252 B 296 B 296 B
Net income 2021 14 839 M 17 447 M 17 447 M
Net cash 2021 34 502 M 40 568 M 40 568 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,83x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 125 B 147 B 147 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 632 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 199,70 €
Average target price 279,14 €
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.02%146 712
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.19%235 522
DAIMLER AG22.41%88 931
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY19.04%71 962
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED29.32%69 477
BMW AG8.57%60 067