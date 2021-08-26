Audi Sees Electric Vehicles as Profitable as Combustion-Engine Equivalents in Three Years

By Markus Klausen



Audi said Thursday that it expects its electric cars to be as profitable as vehicles with combustion engines in three years at the latest.

In two to three years, profitability should at the same level as petrol or diesel cars, Audi Chief Financial Officer Juergen Rittersberger said.

From 2026, Audi has said that it will only launch new models that are equipped with electric-drive systems.

The car maker will phase out production of its internal-combustion engines between now and 2033.

However, the Chinese market will be an exception and Audi wants to keep an open mind here in view of customer demand and regulation, chief strategist Silja Pieh said.

"We will study the development of the market over the next few years and then decide in due course how long we will continue to run a China-specific combustion-engine portfolio," Ms. Pieh said.

Write to unternehmen.de@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 0457ET