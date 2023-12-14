INGOLSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Despite all the rumors, Audi still intends to enter Formula 1 in 2026. "There is a clear decision from the Board of Management and the Supervisory Boards of Audi and Volkswagen that Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026. The plan is in place," the new boss Gernot Dollner told Handelsblatt.

Audi announced its billion-euro entry into Formula 1 for the 2026 season at the Belgian Grand Prix in August 2022. "With the new regulations, now is exactly the right time for us to get involved," said Markus Duesmann, then Audi CEO and Formula 1 supporter, at the press conference. Audi did not want to enter Formula 1 "just for the fun of it", but to show "what we are capable of. The Olympic idea of just wanting to be there doesn't carry us," he said later.

However, the Volkswagen Group dismissed Duesmann at the end of June. His successor from the beginning of September was Gernot Dollner. The former Porsche man then began by gaining an overview of Audi. As he had a kind of 100-day silence obligation and did not comment on topics such as the planned and also internally controversial Formula 1 entry, rumors simmered about an exit.

Audi has long been preparing to enter Formula 1. The engine is being built in Neuburg an der Donau. The chassis comes from the Sauber team in Hinwil. Audi has long since acquired shares in the traditional Swiss racing team, which is still competing this season under the name of partner Alfa Romeo./max/DP/zb