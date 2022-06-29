Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:55 2022-06-29 pm EDT
134.93 EUR   -4.18%
06/29/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
Audi invests $19.2 million to restart production in Brazil
RE
01:33pVW : EV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban
RE
12:01pVOLKSWAGEN : Green Mobility Holding welcomes governance change and new leadership team of Europcar Mobility Group...
PU
Audi invests $19.2 million to restart production in Brazil

06/29/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Covered Audi cars are seen during the Sao Paulo International Motor Show in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Audi, a Volkswagen Group brand, announced on Wednesday an investment of 100 million reais ($19.22 million) to restart production at its plant in Parana state in Brazil, according to plans disclosed late last year.

Initially, the plant will have a maximum production capacity of 4,000 vehicles per year, the company said in a statement.

Audi will assemble the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportsback models at the plant in the city of Sao Jose dos Pinhais, initially only for the Brazilian market.

Audi had halted the assembly line in 2020, after the end of the production cycle for its previous version of the Q3 SUV. In November, Volkswagen suspended production in the complex due to a lack of electric components.

($1 = 5.2042 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -2.15% 5.4232 Delayed Quote.-12.84%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -4.52% 134.46 Delayed Quote.-20.66%
01:33pVW : EV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban
RE
12:01pVOLKSWAGEN : Green Mobility Holding welcomes governance change and new leadership team of ..
PU
11:24a@CITY - A COMPLETE SUCCESS : MAN and project partners pave the way for autonomous urban tr..
AQ
10:46aEU's 2035 Ban on Combustion Engine Cars 'Doable' for Volkswagen, CFO Says
MT
09:59aGermany's gas crisis in five charts
RE
06:41aEV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban, says VW
RE
05:14aVolkswagen Hopeful For Porsche IPO In Q4 Despite Market Volatility
MT
04:26aVolkswagen still optimistic for Q4 Porsche IPO - CFO
RE
06/28S.Korea's LGES reviews $1.3 bln Arizona battery investment as U.S. inflation bites
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 273 B 285 B 285 B
Net income 2022 16 888 M 17 682 M 17 682 M
Net cash 2022 32 024 M 33 530 M 33 530 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,27x
Yield 2022 6,37%
Capitalization 81 802 M 85 647 M 85 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 668 294
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 140,82 €
Average target price 215,66 €
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.66%88 208
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.94%218 455
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.81%66 357
BMW AG-13.57%52 917
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.03%49 566
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-42.03%47 473