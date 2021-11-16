Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Audi supervisory board to discuss McLaren partnership on Wednesday - sources

11/16/2021 | 05:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: A McLaren 720S is assembled on the factory floor of the McLaren Automotive Production Centre Woking

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Audi's supervisory board will discuss on Wednesday ways for the company to enter Formula One, including via possible partnership with McLaren Automotive, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, adding no decision has yet been made.

The board of Volkswagen, which owns Audi, discussed the matter of getting a foot into the Formula One market at a meeting last week, said two sources who declined to be named.

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann and Porsche CEO Oliver Blume were known as "ardent fans of Formula One", one source said.

McLaren Automotive on Monday denied a report that Audi had bought the British luxury sportscar maker, but left the door open to technological collaboration "with relevant partners and suppliers."

A spokesperson for Audi told Reuters it was "looking at various cooperation ideas" but did not confirm whether it was discussing a possible sale with McLaren.

Acquiring the carmaker would put a second supercar in Audi's books alongside Lamborghini, which it has owned since 1998.

German publication Automobilwoche reported on Sunday that Audi was particularly interested in the Formula 1 division.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Christina Amann, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 282 B 282 B
Net income 2021 13 793 M 15 666 M 15 666 M
Net cash 2021 30 047 M 34 128 M 34 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,87x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 121 B 139 B 138 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 188,38 €
Average target price 258,75 €
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG23.59%138 692
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION32.08%255 523
DAIMLER AG53.71%108 560
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY51.22%91 424
FORD MOTOR COMPANY125.94%79 365
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED23.31%69 932