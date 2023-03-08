Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:12:16 2023-03-08 am EST
139.71 EUR   +0.66%
02:46aAwaiting an IRA response, Volkswagen pauses decision on eastern Europe battery plant
RE
02:19aExecutives Say Volkswagen to Focus on Productivity in FY23 Amid Tougher Competition
MT
01:00aVolkswagen focuses on productivity in challenging year
RE
Awaiting an IRA response, Volkswagen pauses decision on eastern Europe battery plant

03/08/2023 | 02:46am EST
(Reuters) - Volkswagen is pausing plans for a battery plant in eastern Europe and prioritising building a plant in North America where it expects to reap 9-10 billion euros ($10.54 billion) in subsidies, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The company was waiting for a response from Europe to the U.S. $369-billion Inflation Reduction Act package before moving ahead with its plans in the region, the newspaper reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall posted on LinkedIn last week that Europe risked losing "the race for billions of investments that will be decided in coming months and years" to the attractive conditions offered by the IRA.

Under former chief executive Herbert Diess, Volkswagen said in March 2021 it would build 6 gigafactories in Europe, with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic in the running for one of them to be opened in 2027.

The company said in October last year it planned to firmly settle on a location for the plant in the first six months of 2023.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 292 B 292 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 335 M 17 335 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 39 769 M 39 769 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,27x
Yield 2022 6,15%
Capitalization 81 546 M 86 255 M 86 255 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG19.22%86 255
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.13%190 285
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG22.70%86 577
BMW AG21.13%69 294
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.24%56 413
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.32%51 741