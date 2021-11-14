Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Summary

BMW says it is not interested in McLaren Automotive, Audi says open to cooperation

11/14/2021 | 12:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of German luxury carmaker BMW is seen in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) -BMW denied reports by Automobilwoche on Sunday that it was interested in buying McLaren Automotive, while Volkswagen's Audi said it was open to cooperation opportunities, without commenting specifically on the British luxury sportscar maker.

German autos publication Automobilwoche had reported on Sunday that the two carmakers were interested in buying McLaren Automotive, without specifying its sources.

Audi is also interested in the Formula 1 division of the company, Automobilwoche said.

BMW told Reuters by phone that the report was wrong. Audi said in an email that it regularly considers different cooperation opportunities, but it did not comment on the specific case of McLaren.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 284 B 284 B
Net income 2021 13 793 M 15 782 M 15 782 M
Net cash 2021 30 047 M 34 380 M 34 380 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 123 B 141 B 140 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 188,00 €
Average target price 258,75 €
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG23.34%140 526
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION30.61%252 793
DAIMLER AG52.09%107 645
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY52.26%92 048
FORD MOTOR COMPANY121.84%77 927
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED25.00%72 613