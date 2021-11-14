BMW says it is not interested in McLaren Automotive, Audi says open to cooperation

German autos publication Automobilwoche had reported on Sunday that the two carmakers were interested in buying McLaren Automotive, without specifying its sources.

Audi is also interested in the Formula 1 division of the company, Automobilwoche said.

BMW told Reuters by phone that the report was wrong. Audi said in an email that it regularly considers different cooperation opportunities, but it did not comment on the specific case of McLaren.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Hugh Lawson)