Because of cutbacks: Works councils take legal action against Volkswagen

WOLFSBURG/HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - Several Volkswagen works councils are defending themselves with lawsuits against salary cuts as a result of a ruling by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). The first proceedings of this kind at the Hanover Labor Court will begin this Tuesday, a court spokesman told dpa. The subject is an application by a member of the works council of VW Commercial Vehicles in Hanover-Stöcken. According to information from VW works council circles, the works council is taking action against a reduction in pay of around 300 euros gross per month. It is also defending itself against demands for repayment in the low four-digit range.

According to the court spokesman from Hanover, similar proceedings by VW works councils are said to be pending at the Braunschweig and Emden labor courts.

The BGH had overturned acquittals for four former VW personnel managers earlier this year. "Volkswagen AG has taken note of the reasons for the verdict. The company will take into account the findings contained therein regarding the benchmark for works council compensation," the Wolfsburg-based automaker subsequently announced.

According to the ruling, "hypothetical" assumptions about the further career of a works council member alone cannot be a yardstick for his or her pay. The specific case concerned the question of whether VW managers had approved inappropriately lavish salaries and bonuses for senior workforce representatives between 2011 and 2016. Former works council chairman Bernd Osterloh, for example, received more than 700,000 euros in some years. The Braunschweig public prosecutor's office brought charges of breach of trust. The Braunschweig Regional Court could not find any intent and acquitted the four HR managers - which the BGH overturned./cst/DP/men