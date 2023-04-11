Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:49:36 2023-04-11 am EDT
126.13 EUR   +2.16%
05:14aBecause of cutbacks: Works councils take legal action against Volkswagen
DP
04:26aBMW on track for 2023 target despite slight Q1 sales fall
RE
03:38aEFORT Intelligent Equipment Unit to Reconstruct Volkswagen's US Car Door Factories for 175 Million Yuan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Because of cutbacks: Works councils take legal action against Volkswagen

04/11/2023 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOLFSBURG/HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - Several Volkswagen works councils are defending themselves with lawsuits against salary cuts as a result of a ruling by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). The first proceedings of this kind at the Hanover Labor Court will begin this Tuesday, a court spokesman told dpa. The subject is an application by a member of the works council of VW Commercial Vehicles in Hanover-Stöcken. According to information from VW works council circles, the works council is taking action against a reduction in pay of around 300 euros gross per month. It is also defending itself against demands for repayment in the low four-digit range.

According to the court spokesman from Hanover, similar proceedings by VW works councils are said to be pending at the Braunschweig and Emden labor courts.

The BGH had overturned acquittals for four former VW personnel managers earlier this year. "Volkswagen AG has taken note of the reasons for the verdict. The company will take into account the findings contained therein regarding the benchmark for works council compensation," the Wolfsburg-based automaker subsequently announced.

According to the ruling, "hypothetical" assumptions about the further career of a works council member alone cannot be a yardstick for his or her pay. The specific case concerned the question of whether VW managers had approved inappropriately lavish salaries and bonuses for senior workforce representatives between 2011 and 2016. Former works council chairman Bernd Osterloh, for example, received more than 700,000 euros in some years. The Braunschweig public prosecutor's office brought charges of breach of trust. The Braunschweig Regional Court could not find any intent and acquitted the four HR managers - which the BGH overturned./cst/DP/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:14aBecause of cutbacks: Works councils take legal action against Volksw..
DP
04:26aBMW on track for 2023 target despite slight Q1 sales fall
RE
03:38aEFORT Intelligent Equipment Unit to Reconstruct Volkswagen's US Car Door Factories for ..
MT
02:04aAmid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception
RE
01:41aVolkswagen Faces RUB28 Billion Lawsuit from Russia's GAZ Group
MT
04/10US proposes to slash EV mileage ratings to meet fuel economy rules
RE
04/10Russia's GAZ Group files $348 million suit against Volkswagen
RE
04/10China's car sales stay flat in March amid price war -CPCA
RE
04/07Audi launches regular operation for city fast chargers in Germany
DP
04/07South Korea to offer $5.3 billion in financing to support battery investment in North A..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 297 B 323 B 323 B
Net income 2023 15 548 M 16 863 M 16 863 M
Net cash 2023 38 486 M 41 742 M 41 742 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,05x
Yield 2023 7,10%
Capitalization 70 533 M 76 500 M 76 500 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 675 805
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 123,46 €
Average target price 163,87 €
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.05%76 500
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.83%185 343
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.46%78 695
BMW AG18.28%68 563
FORD MOTOR COMPANY9.37%50 879
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.82%49 830
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer