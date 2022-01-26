Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/26 02:46:28 am
179.89 EUR   +0.91%
02:47aBentley to produce first fully electric car in 2025
RE
01/25Auto Parts Maker Pivot Automotive Launches Shenzhen IPO
MT
01/25LG Energy Solution, GM to build $2.1 billion battery factory in U.S.
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bentley to produce first fully electric car in 2025

01/26/2022 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The badge of a Bentley motor car is seen outside a showroom in Knutsford

LONDON (Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker Bentley said on Wednesday it would start production of its first fully-electric car in 2025, a significant milestone in the Volkswagen AG unit's planned shift to a fully-electric model line-up by 2030.

Bentley also committed to investing 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) in sustainability over the next decade.

The carmaker said it would reconfigure its UK plant in Crewe to build the new vehicle. It did not provide further details on what form its first fully-electric vehicle will take.

Across the auto industry, major manufacturers have been rolling out plans to electrify their car ranges, with looming fossil-fuel car bans spurring them on to make huge investments in the new technology.

Earlier this month, Bentley said it had cruised to a record year in 2021 as global sales jumped 31% amid strong demand for high-end vehicles.

($1 = 0.7426 pounds)

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Nick Carey


© Reuters 2022
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:47aBentley to produce first fully electric car in 2025
RE
01/25Auto Parts Maker Pivot Automotive Launches Shenzhen IPO
MT
01/25LG Energy Solution, GM to build $2.1 billion battery factory in U.S.
RE
01/25MAN OptiView mirror replacement system now also available for city buses
AQ
01/25Volkswagen and Bosch team up on automated driving software
RE
01/25Lamborghini sees its first fully electric model at end of decade
RE
01/25Volkswagen, Bosch to Develop Automated Driving Software
MT
01/25VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
01/25Bosch, Volkswagen's Cariad Partner for Automated-Driving Functions Deployment
DJ
01/25Volkswagen and Bosch to collaborate on automated driving software
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 279 B 279 B
Net income 2021 13 876 M 15 682 M 15 682 M
Net cash 2021 30 178 M 34 106 M 34 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,43x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 110 B 124 B 124 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float -
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 178,26 €
Average target price 241,40 €
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.44%124 016
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.22%271 288
DAIMLER AG1.82%83 053
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-3.80%79 845
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-11.48%75 352
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG4.06%67 487