  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Bosch, Volkswagen's Cariad Partner for Automated-Driving Functions Deployment

01/25/2022 | 03:14am EST
By Giulia Petroni


Robert Bosch GmbH on Tuesday said that it has signed a partnership with Volkswagen AG's subsidiary Cariad to deploy automated-driving functions for all vehicles sold under the car maker's brand.

"The companies want to make partially and highly automated driving suitable for volume production, and thus available to the broad mass of consumers," the German engineering and technology company said.

The functions will be hands-free systems for urban, extra-urban and freeway driving, according to Bosch. The first of these functions are set to be installed next year.

The partners have also agreed to explore the possibility of jointly developing targets and timelines for fully automated-driving functions.

Financial details weren't disclosed.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 0314ET

Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 279 B 279 B
Net income 2021 13 876 M 15 690 M 15 690 M
Net cash 2021 30 140 M 34 082 M 34 082 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 109 B 123 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float -
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 176,52 €
Average target price 241,40 €
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-0.54%122 773
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.22%276 462
DAIMLER AG1.05%82 668
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-1.83%81 483
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-10.22%76 426
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.38%67 196