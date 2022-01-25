Bosch, Volkswagen's Cariad Partner for Automated-Driving Functions Deployment

By Giulia Petroni

Robert Bosch GmbH on Tuesday said that it has signed a partnership with Volkswagen AG's subsidiary Cariad to deploy automated-driving functions for all vehicles sold under the car maker's brand.

"The companies want to make partially and highly automated driving suitable for volume production, and thus available to the broad mass of consumers," the German engineering and technology company said.

The functions will be hands-free systems for urban, extra-urban and freeway driving, according to Bosch. The first of these functions are set to be installed next year.

The partners have also agreed to explore the possibility of jointly developing targets and timelines for fully automated-driving functions.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

