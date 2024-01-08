LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen is integrating the popular chatbot ChatGPT into its vehicles. The software, which can form sentences at the linguistic level of a human, will be available within the in-house voice assistant IDA, the car manufacturer announced on Monday at the CES technology trade fair. The first vehicles with the function will be on display at the innovation show in Las Vegas.

The integration is being implemented with the voice software specialist Cerence, whose solution is used in IDA. ChatGPT will be available in several production vehicles from the second quarter onwards. The idea is to make communication with the car more natural and to allow Volkswagen's voice assistance software to help with more questions beyond the operation of vehicle systems. According to Volkswagen, it will be the first volume manufacturer to install ChatGPT in series production vehicles. Competitors are also looking into this./so/DP/he