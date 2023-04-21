Canada, Volkswagen to invest more than C$20 bln in battery gigafactory

OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - Canada and Volkswagen
on Friday outlined financing of more than C$20
billion ($14.8 billion) for a battery gigafactory in St. Thomas,
Ontario, the country's biggest single investment yet in the
electric-vehicle supply chain.
Europe's largest carmaker is investing up to C$7 billion to
build the plant, which aims to have 90 gigawatt-hours of
capacity, a statement said.
The federal government will provide up to C$13.2 billion in
manufacturing tax credits through 2032, matching the $35 per kWh
in production subsidies offered by the U.S. Inflation Reduction
Act (IRA), another statement said.
Ontario's provincial government has also committed to
providing C$500 million in direct investment to the German
carmarker as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade
local infrastructure.
The battery plant is expected to be Volkswagen's largest in
the world and will create up to 3,000 direct jobs.
"It'll be worth over C$200 billion to the Canadian economy
over the coming decades," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told
reporters in St. Thomas.
"It will provide millions upon millions of batteries to
power Canada's auto industry... and the economic impact of this
project will be equal to the value of government investment in
less than five years," Trudeau said.
The decision to build the plant in Ontario was announced
last month. Groundbreaking is planned for 2024 and production is
projected to begin by 2027, VW said.
Luring the VW plant to Canada has been a priority for
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who wants to
attract EV supply chain producers so the country's manufacturing
sector can survive the pivot to a low-carbon economy.
The plant will be based in St. Thomas, located about 195 km
(120 miles) northeast of Detroit.
It will be the largest factory in Canada when completed,
Trudeau said, and will provide most of the battery capacity VW
needs in North America.
VW joins a Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solutions
joint venture in building a battery gigafactory in Canada, as
European car makers seek to benefit from a U.S. climate law that
requires 50% of EV battery components be made in North America
for vehicles to qualify for generous U.S consumer tax credits.
