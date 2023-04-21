Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:54:34 2023-04-21 pm EDT
121.88 EUR   +0.25%
12:25pCanada, Volkswagen to invest more than C$20 bln in battery gigafactory
RE
11:10aVolkswagen : and PowerCo SE will build their largest cell factory to date in Canada
PU
11:05aVolkswagen Canada battery plant targets 90 GWh capacity, its biggest yet
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada, Volkswagen to invest more than C$20 bln in battery gigafactory

04/21/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - Canada and Volkswagen on Friday outlined financing of more than C$20 billion ($14.8 billion) for a battery gigafactory in St. Thomas, Ontario, the country's biggest single investment yet in the electric-vehicle supply chain.

Europe's largest carmaker is investing up to C$7 billion to build the plant, which aims to have 90 gigawatt-hours of capacity, a statement said.

The federal government will provide up to C$13.2 billion in manufacturing tax credits through 2032, matching the $35 per kWh in production subsidies offered by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), another statement said.

Ontario's provincial government has also committed to providing C$500 million in direct investment to the German carmarker as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade local infrastructure.

The battery plant is expected to be Volkswagen's largest in the world and will create up to 3,000 direct jobs.

"It'll be worth over C$200 billion to the Canadian economy over the coming decades," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in St. Thomas.

"It will provide millions upon millions of batteries to power Canada's auto industry... and the economic impact of this project will be equal to the value of government investment in less than five years," Trudeau said.

The decision to build the plant in Ontario was announced last month. Groundbreaking is planned for 2024 and production is projected to begin by 2027, VW said.

Luring the VW plant to Canada has been a priority for Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who wants to attract EV supply chain producers so the country's manufacturing sector can survive the pivot to a low-carbon economy.

The plant will be based in St. Thomas, located about 195 km (120 miles) northeast of Detroit.

It will be the largest factory in Canada when completed, Trudeau said, and will provide most of the battery capacity VW needs in North America.

VW joins a Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solutions joint venture in building a battery gigafactory in Canada, as European car makers seek to benefit from a U.S. climate law that requires 50% of EV battery components be made in North America for vehicles to qualify for generous U.S consumer tax credits. ($1 = 1.3533 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee in Berlin and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, with additiona reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, Editing by Madeline Chambers and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.54% 1.48626 Delayed Quote.1.74%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.64% 15.95 Real-time Quote.20.96%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.66% 15.944 Delayed Quote.21.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.26% 121.9 Delayed Quote.4.43%
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 299 B 328 B 328 B
Net income 2023 15 694 M 17 214 M 17 214 M
Net cash 2023 38 417 M 42 138 M 42 138 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,96x
Yield 2023 7,20%
Capitalization 69 422 M 76 146 M 76 146 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 675 805
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 121,58 €
Average target price 164,88 €
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Mario Hermann Daberkow Head-IT Infrastructure & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.43%76 146
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.06%183 512
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG11.12%80 065
BMW AG19.96%70 252
FORD MOTOR COMPANY5.07%47 480
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.79%46 776
