    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Catharina Modahl Nilsson (58) will return to TRATON to become the Company's Chief Technical Officer (CTO) with effect from January 1, 2022. She is succeeding Michael Grahe, who has been appointed to ...

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
Catharina Modahl Nilsson (58) will return to TRATON to become the Company's Chief Technical Officer (CTO) with effect from January 1, 2022. She is succeeding Michael Grahe, who has been appointed to the Executive Board of Navistar to head Operations.

TRATON's new CEO Christian Levin explains: "I am very pleased that Catharina Modahl Nilsson will return to the TRATON GROUP. Her solid technical knowledge and her collaborative leadership style will be a great help in transforming our business and taking it into new fields of technology. The modularization and scalability of our products and solutions are essential in order for the entire Group to grow profitably."

Catharina Modahl Nilsson says: "We will now concentrate more on the synergies between the strong brands of the TRATON GROUP that add value for the whole Company. I look forward to working together and achieving great things." Catharina Modahl Nilsson was most recently the Executive Vice President for R&D at Permobil, a Swedish company. She has comprehensive knowledge of the automotive industry. After almost 23 years at Scania and three and a half years as Head of Chassis, Cab, Bus and Complete Vehicle in the TRATON GROUP, she will return to the Company at the start of next year as its CTO.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 286 B 286 B
Net income 2021 13 863 M 16 000 M 16 000 M
Net cash 2021 30 047 M 34 677 M 34 677 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,81x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 125 B 145 B 145 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG23.21%144 898
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION29.63%251 243
DAIMLER AG50.55%107 478
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.83%85 137
FORD MOTOR COMPANY120.93%77 607
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED28.57%74 074