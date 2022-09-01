Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:59 2022-09-01 am EDT
140.91 EUR   -0.87%
Charging more affordable for EV drivers: Elli becomes partner of the &Charge bonus programme...

09/01/2022 | 07:41am EDT
Elli and &Charge: Active feedback for more affordable charging

The Volkswagen subsidiary Elli, which oversees all activities involving charging and energy in the Group, has become a partner in the sustainable bonus programme offered by &Charge. The goal is to consistently improve the charging experience with the help of customer feedback and to provide money savings at the charging station. Elli charging-tariff customers as well as users of SEAT and CUPRA Easy Charging, ŠKODA AUTO Powerpass and, in future, Volkswagen We Charge will benefit from the partnership as they will immediately be able to redeem the &Charge kilometres they have collected for Elli charging vouchers.

Users collect the needed &Charge kilometres by completing various activities using the &Charge app, a leading platform that combines smart user engagement with value-added services related to electric car charging. This works by, among other activities, shopping in one of the 1,500 partner shops across Europe &Charge (and-charge.com), evaluating charging stations and enriching charging station data. Drivers of electric cars who provide, for example, live information on the &Charge app about the charging infrastructure and the recently completed charging process itself will receive a reward of at least 10 &Charge kilometres for each contribution. Users can now exchange their collected &Charge kilometres for Elli charging credits worth €4 (50 &Charge kilometres) and €20 (250 &Charge kilometres). Credit can be redeemed in the Elli, SEAT, CUPRA, ŠKODA AUTO and Volkswagen charging apps.

Actively participating in activities and using the &Charge app are also rewarded with points called "enthusiast points". These points will enable users to obtain additional benefits on the &Charge platform on a step-by-step basis.

Simon Löffler, CCO of Elli, says: "Partnerships like the one with &Charge help to establish and successfully shape a customer-friendly overall ecosystem for electric cars. Active feedback from customers is extremely important, and we at Elli have always been convinced of this. We therefore appreciate &Charge's innovative approach and look forward that in future customers will exchange &Charge kilometres for charging vouchers."

Simon Vogt, the CSO and co-founder of &Charge, stressed one point: "Working with Elli represents a huge milestone to us. We are working together to make the charging of electric cars more affordable and are contributing to the success of e-mobility. &Charge and Elli are two companies that focus on creating a seamless and holistic charging experience for drivers of electric cars. This partnership represents an important step towards a real charging experience. It will set new standards in the e-mobility eco-system."

About &Charge
&Charge is a leading platform that combines smart user engagement with value-added services related to electric vehicle charging. The technology company has created unique plug-and-play value-added services (software as a service) within the global e-mobility eco-system that target B2B customers and offers every e-car driver an end-customer app that makes charging cheaper, more reliable and more engaging. The smart reward mechanism from &Charge honours users for their activities by providing &Charge kilometres (1 kilometre = €0.08) and is the incentive for the &Charge Crowd (e-car drivers) and their daily involvement in supplying crowdsourcing data (feedback, evaluations and additional information about charging and charging stations). This intelligent reward mechanism is based on the first sustainable bonus programme for free charging.
&Charge attaches great importance to sustainability and has been a climate-neutral company since its foundation in 2019. The company avoids, reduces and offsets the CO2 emissions produced not only by its own business activities, but also by its users.

About Elli
Elli is a brand of the Volkswagen Group and a provider of energy and charging solutions. With a workforce of more than 250 employees, the company takes care of the things that matter to customers at the touchpoints between energy and mobility. Elli's aim is to make the benefits of the shift to green energy accessible to everyone - easy and hassle-free. The company intends to offer a seamless and holistic energy and charging experience for all electric car drivers and fleet managers. Elli was founded in 2018 and has offices in Berlin, Wolfsburg and Munich.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 11:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
