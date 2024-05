BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker SAIC announced on Monday it has signed a cooperation deal with Audi on developing new high-end electric vehicles.

The two sides will co-develop the Advanced Digitized Platform, SAIC said in a statement on its Weibo account, and their first jointly developed EV is expected to hit the market in 2025.

