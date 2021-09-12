Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry - minister

09/12/2021 | 11:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio Inc. vehicles are on display in front of the NYSE to celebrate the companys IPO in New York

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has "too many" electric vehicle (EV) makers and the government will encourage consolidation, Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing said on Monday.

The minister also said China would improve its charging network and develop EV sales in rural markets.

The government's promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution has prompted electric car makers such as Nio Inc, Xpeng Inc and BYD Co Ltd to expand manufacturing capacity in China.

Xiao said the ministry was speeding up alternative solutions to address an auto chip supply shortage.

China's market regulator last week fined three auto chip sales companies for driving up prices, in a move to help auto production in the world's biggest vehicle market.

A prolonged global chip shortage has affected major automakers, including Ford Motor, Honda Motor, and Volkswagen, forcing many to idle or curtail production.

(Reporting by Shen Yan, Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 254 B 300 B 300 B
Net income 2021 14 899 M 17 587 M 17 587 M
Net cash 2021 35 050 M 41 376 M 41 376 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,68x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 123 B 146 B 145 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 632 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 195,44 €
Average target price 279,14 €
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG28.22%145 545
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.16%251 288
DAIMLER AG19.64%87 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.85%71 846
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED24.06%70 305
BMW AG9.58%60 838