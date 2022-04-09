Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/08 11:41:15 am EDT
153.04 EUR   +2.16%
04/07ELON MUSK : Musk promises 'dedicated robotaxi' with futuristic look from Tesla
RE
04/07European Commission Approves New Lufthansa, Volkswagen Units JV
MT
04/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, Twitter, Rivian, AT&T, Amazon...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chip undersupply to last until 2024, says Volkswagen CFO -Boersen-Zeitung

04/09/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A VW badge is seen on a car at a dealership in Kaluga

BERLIN (Reuters) - Semiconductor chip supply is unlikely to be enough to completely satisfy demand again until 2024, Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Arno Antlitz said in an interview with German daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

He said that although bottlenecks would likely begin to ease towards the end of this year, with production returning to 2019 levels next year, this would not be enough to meet heightened demand for the chips.

"The structural undersupply will likely only resolve itself in 2024," Antlitz said.

A lack of wire harnesses from Ukraine was also still causing some shifts to be cancelled, Antlitz said, even as the company was establishing new supplier relationships to source the component from other countries.

Asked about how funds from a possible IPO of Porsche AG, planned for the end of the year, could be used to bolster Volkswagen's finances, Antlitz said the money could help fund the carmaker's software unit and its battery production plans.

"Only those who can map out their battery supply chain have the advantage at scaling in electromobility. Securing the supply chain comes with that. A Porsche IPO could give us a lot more flexibility in financing this," Antlitz said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -0.14% 83.12 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.16% 153.04 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
04/07ELON MUSK : Musk promises 'dedicated robotaxi' with futuristic look from Tesla
RE
04/07European Commission Approves New Lufthansa, Volkswagen Units JV
MT
04/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, Twitter, Rivian, AT&T, Amazon...
04/06MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 6, 2022
04/06Volkswagen Keeps Two Chinese Plants Closed on COVID-19 Spike
MT
04/06IDEAS THAT MOVE : Volkswagen Group supports exhibition "Motion. Autos, Art, Architecture" ..
PU
04/06IDEAS THAT MOVE : Volkswagen supports exhibition "Motion. Autos, Art, Architecture" at the..
PU
04/06Volkswagen factories in Shanghai, Changchun remain shut on Weds and Thurs
RE
04/06Russia's new car sales slump 63% year on year in March
RE
04/06Russia's March auto sales down 62.9% y/y - AEB
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 267 B 291 B 291 B
Net income 2022 15 339 M 16 684 M 16 684 M
Net cash 2022 31 674 M 34 450 M 34 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,09x
Yield 2022 5,41%
Capitalization 95 622 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 672 789
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 153,04 €
Average target price 226,80 €
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.77%104 004
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.47%232 235
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.47%73 564
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.54%60 483
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.88%57 176
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-12.98%54 895