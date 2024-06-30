WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Top managers at Volkswagen must do without Porsche models as company cars. Since the beginning of the year, it is no longer possible to order a Porsche as a company car, a Volkswagen spokesman said on Sunday. The regulation has been applied since then. This is about money: "It is actually a cost saving." According to information from the German Press Agency, around 200 employees are affected. The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported.

Volkswagen had recently launched an efficiency and savings program. According to earlier information, it is expected to improve earnings by four billion euros this year, seven billion euros in 2025 and ten billion euros per year from 2026. The spokesperson did not say how high the savings from the Porsche ban would be.

According to Bild, only Porsche managers and Group board members will retain the company car privilege. According to the report, however, there are already lawsuits at the labor court in Braunschweig against the Porsche ban./tst/DP/nas