ZWICKAU (dpa-AFX) - In view of tepid demand for electric cars, Volkswagen is threatened with job cuts at its Zwickau plant. According to dpa information, there is talk of not extending temporary contracts of employees. Initially, this could affect a few hundred of the total of around 10,700 employees at the Saxon site at the end of October. More than 2,000 people currently work there on fixed-term contracts. Depending on the further market situation, they could now face the end of their jobs at VW for the foreseeable future. A works meeting is planned for Thursday.

"It is a serious situation," said Saxony's Minister of Economics Martin Dulig (SPD) on Wednesday in response to a question from the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. He said he had been in contact with the works council and his counterpart in Lower Saxony, Olaf Lies (SPD), for several weeks. "We want to show the employees a positive perspective, but we can't always discuss possible solutions openly right away." At the same time, Dulig warned against artificially conjuring up "possible future scenarios."

For weeks now, uncertainty has been growing at the e-car factory in the face of sluggish demand. Many employees are expressing concern. Now, shop stewards from IG Metall have written a letter to the management. "Enough is enough! We finally want answers," the newspaper Freie Presse quoted from the letter on Wednesday. The alarm bells are obviously also ringing in the state government. "In the next few days, perhaps hours, we will hear regrettable news," said Minister President Michael Kretschmer (CDU) at a CDU regional conference on Tuesday evening, according to the "Leipziger Volkszeitung."

VW has converted its Zwickau plant into a pure electric vehicle factory in recent years at a cost of 1.2 billion euros. This year, production was supposed to increase. Instead, there could now be a reduction in shifts, because in view of high inflation and declining demand premiums, car buyers are now reluctant to buy electric cars./hum/DP/stk