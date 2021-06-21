Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Configuration now possible: launch of the new Polo with standard Digital Cockpit and Infotainment system

06/21/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Volkswagen has developed a technical and visual update for the Polo. Pre-sales are starting now with extended standard features. One of the features that are always on board is the Digital Cockpit - digital instruments with a display diameter of 20.32 cm. The Digital Cockpit is operated by means of the now also standard multifunction steering wheel. Also included in the basic price: the Composition Infotainment system with a 15.5-cm touchscreen (for the Polo and Life trim levels). As an alternative to the buttons on the unit itself, the driver can also control many functions via the multifunction steering wheel - including access to the integrated Bluetooth mobile phone interface, digital radio reception (DAB+) and volume control. The standard features also include various online services and functions of We Connect (unlimited activation) and We Connect Plus (activated for one year). A wide range of information can also be accessed by smartphone from outside the Polo - such as the status of the central locking system, the driving data or the current parking position. If the parked Polo has been left unlocked accidentally, even this can be changed via smartphone. With the Polo Life trim level, App-Connect is also always on board. Here, native smartphone apps - including telephone, music, news, calendar and voice control (Siri / Google Assistant) functions - can be integrated into the Infotainment system.

Those who opt for the Polo in the Style trim level automatically activate the next level of digitalisation. In this case, the functions are enhanced with the Digital Cockpit Pro, which features a 26.04-cm display (optional for Life and R-Line trim levels). Using a View button on the multifunction steering wheel, the driver can choose between three graphical options and configure the content with a great degree of freedom. For example, a large map view can be shown on the display in vehicles with navigation function. The media library with cover flow function can be projected between the rev counter and speedometer.

In the case of the Polo Style and Polo R-Line, the Ready 2 Discover Infotainment system also comes as standard. The spectrum of We Connect Plus can be extended to include Streaming & Internet, Internet Radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot. For the first time, App-Connect can be integrated in Ready 2 Discover not just by USB-C, but also as App-Connect Wireless. Passengers on board have a clear view of everything thanks to the large 20.32-cm touchscreen with proximity sensors. But Ready 2 Discover offers much more: the navigation function can also be activated subsequently as a feature on demand via the system's In-Car Shop. This then also makes additional online services and functions available: among other things, the Polo driver has access to Online Traffic Information, Online Route Calculation and Online Destination Import from their smartphone.

The two navigation systems Discover Media (display diagonal 20.32 cm) and Discover Pro (screen diagonal of 23.5 cm) are also available as optional extras. The systems feature enhanced music performance and a host of extended menu functions. A camera integrated into the windscreen is also connected to the systems' Dynamic Road Sign Display function. The current road signs are communicated to the display and digital instruments as real-time information. Additionally, Discover Pro is equipped with intuitive voice control that can be used to operate the radio, telephone and navigation functions.

If the new Polo is ordered with the optional two-zone automatic air conditioner (Climatronic), this system also features digital control for the first time. The temperatures and fan are adjusted by means of touch sliders, and all other air conditioning functions and the heated seats by means of digital touch controls. Thanks to the innovative range of onboard technologies, the new Polo offers significant added value compared with its predecessor. In a nutshell: never before has a Polo been so digital, connected, informative and communicative.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
