Court dismisses climate lawsuit of organic farmer against VW

DETMOLD (dpa-AFX) - The Detmold Regional Court has dismissed the climate lawsuit filed by an organic farmer against the Volkswagen Group. The lawsuit was unfounded overall, the court announced in Detmold on Friday. The farmer, Ulf Allhoff-Cramer, who is supported by the environmental protection organization Greenpeace, felt that his business was significantly affected by climate change. He wanted to force VW to severely limit the production of cars and light commercial vehicles with combustion engines in the coming years and completely stop in 2030.

Greenpeace expressed disappointment and announced that it would appeal. Volkswagen saw its position confirmed that climate lawsuits against individual companies were the wrong way to go. A similar attempt by Greenpeace at the Braunschweig Regional Court had also recently failed./wdw/DP/jha