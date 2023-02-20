Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:54:39 2023-02-20 am EST
132.70 EUR   +1.13%
11:06aCourt hears case against KBA over thermal windows in cars
DP
05:59aVW's China JV with SAIC names Jia Jianxu as its new head
RE
05:40aMeta's subscription service to verify accounts: MarketScreener's World Press Review, February 20
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Court hears case against KBA over thermal windows in cars

02/20/2023 | 11:06am EST
SCHLESWIG (dpa-AFX) - At the Administrative Court in Schleswig, a lawsuit filed by the German Environmental Aid against the Federal Motor Transport Authority in the matter of diesel defeat devices is being heard since Monday. The case concerns so-called thermal windows in diesel versions of the VW Golf, which were type-approved in 2008 and 2009. Such thermal windows have been the subject of dispute for years. This software for temperature-dependent exhaust gas recirculation reduces the purification of exhaust gases at lower temperatures, so the cars emit more pollutants in cold weather.

According to Volkswagen, the lower exhaust gas recirculation, especially at low temperatures, is necessary for engine protection reasons. The KBA had granted approvals for such a retroactive software update. KBA and VW moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

The European Court of Justice had ruled in November that a defeat device such as the thermal windows may only be approved if it is necessary to prevent a serious risk to the engine as well as for the safe operation of the vehicle. The court must now decide whether these conditions are met.

According to Umwelthilfe, the case is the central test case in a series of further disputes with the KBA in similar cases./gyd/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 294 B 294 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 475 M 17 475 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 40 092 M 40 092 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 6,51%
Capitalization 76 279 M 81 339 M 81 339 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 131,22 €
Average target price 174,30 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.71%81 339
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.24%192 971
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG21.56%85 149
BMW AG19.63%67 985
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.33%60 206
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.83%51 382