Court hears case against KBA over thermal windows in cars

SCHLESWIG (dpa-AFX) - At the Administrative Court in Schleswig, a lawsuit filed by the German Environmental Aid against the Federal Motor Transport Authority in the matter of diesel defeat devices is being heard since Monday. The case concerns so-called thermal windows in diesel versions of the VW Golf, which were type-approved in 2008 and 2009. Such thermal windows have been the subject of dispute for years. This software for temperature-dependent exhaust gas recirculation reduces the purification of exhaust gases at lower temperatures, so the cars emit more pollutants in cold weather.

According to Volkswagen, the lower exhaust gas recirculation, especially at low temperatures, is necessary for engine protection reasons. The KBA had granted approvals for such a retroactive software update. KBA and VW moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

The European Court of Justice had ruled in November that a defeat device such as the thermal windows may only be approved if it is necessary to prevent a serious risk to the engine as well as for the safe operation of the vehicle. The court must now decide whether these conditions are met.

According to Umwelthilfe, the case is the central test case in a series of further disputes with the KBA in similar cases./gyd/DP/ngu