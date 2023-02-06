Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:36:56 2023-02-06 am EST
130.29 EUR   -1.25%
04:50aCzech car producers power industrial growth in 2022 to pre-pandemic levels
RE
04:41aPlanned new emissions standard: Wissing warns against overly stringent EU regulation
DP
04:20aVolkswagen mourns the loss of Sally Perel
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Czech car producers power industrial growth in 2022 to pre-pandemic levels

02/06/2023 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech industrial output returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, growing 1.7%, data showed, mainly due to car production, which is likely to struggle this year from supply-chain bottlenecks.

It grew 4% in December compared to a year earlier but was slightly below the 4.3% growth expected by analysts.

"Industrial production in 2022 matched the pre-Covid level of production in 2019. The most significant influence on this result was the production of motor vehicles, where output grew by more than a tenth year-on-year," Radek Matejka from the statistics office said.

Despite the growth, the Czech economy entered recession in the fourth quarter for the first time since 2020 as high inflation hit households at the end of the year.

Analysts expect a bumpy road for the industry in 2023 as the problems with components supply in the car sector are far from resolved and energy prices remain high despite some easing in recent weeks.

Czech carmakers like Volkswagen's Skoda Auto or Toyota's local plant were forced to cut production due to shortage of chips and other components.

"Despite the general optimism in the markets at the start of the year, a number of risks remain and if the industry avoids a downturn this year, it will be a positive outcome," said Jakub Seidler, chief economist at Czech Banking Association.

In a separate release, the statistics office said the Czech Republic's foreign trade deficit deepened to 198.1 billion crowns ($8.98 billion) in 2022 from 8.9 billion crowns in 2021.

($1 = 22.0680 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -4.65% 7380 Delayed Quote.6.91%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.24% 130.26 Delayed Quote.13.33%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
04:50aCzech car producers power industrial growth in 2022 to pre-pandemic levels
RE
04:41aPlanned new emissions standard: Wissing warns against ove..
DP
04:20aVolkswagen mourns the loss of Sally Perel
AQ
03:46aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
02/05VDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
DP
02/04Study: More discounts for new cars again
DP
02/03Ford's pain underscores uneven impact of two-year auto chip shortage
RE
02/03Red Bull from 2026 with Ford engines - new car unveiled in NYC
DP
02/03New VW CEO Blume ends visit to China
DP
02/03U.S. Treasury makes more EVs eligible for tax credits
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 278 B 301 B 301 B
Net income 2022 16 553 M 17 963 M 17 963 M
Net cash 2022 39 659 M 43 038 M 43 038 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,04x
Yield 2022 6,51%
Capitalization 76 826 M 83 371 M 83 371 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 131,94 €
Average target price 174,39 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.33%83 371
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.36%196 422
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.26%83 590
BMW AG17.03%67 735
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.27%57 361
FORD MOTOR COMPANY13.76%52 737