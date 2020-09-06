Czech president tries to tamp down China anger after speaker's Taiwan trip

PRAGUE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - President Milos Zeman sought on
Sunday to defuse a row with China over a visit by the head of
the Czech Senate to Taiwan, calling the speaker's trip a "boyish
provocation".
Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil grabbed headlines last week
when he told Taiwan's parliament "I am a Taiwanese" in a speech
that echoed the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy's defiance
of communism in Berlin in 1963.
Vystrcil's trip did not have the backing of the Czech
government, which sets foreign policy, and angered China, which
said the Czech speaker would "pay a heavy price" for visiting
the democratic island it sees as its own territory.
This prompted Prague to summon China's ambassador.
Zeman has sought closer business and political ties with
China since taking office in 2013, but his efforts have been hit
by failed investment plans and have divided politicians.
Zeman said in an interview on broadcaster Prima on Sunday he
would stop inviting Vystrcil to meetings of the state's top
foreign policy officials and said his trip could be damaging for
firms but that China's comments were exaggerated.
"I consider it boyish provocation," Zeman said of the trip.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis said later on the same debate
show he would fight to prevent fallout for Czech companies.
The Czech Republic, like most countries, has no formal
diplomatic ties with Taiwan although Taiwan is a large investor
in the country.
Many Czech companies operate in or export to China, the
world's second-largest economy. The richest Czech Petr Kellner's
Home Credit is a major consumer lender in China while the
country is also the largest single market for Skoda Auto, the
Czech car unit of Volkswagen.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)