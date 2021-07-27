DGAP-AFR : Volkswagen Bank GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Volkswagen Bank GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Volkswagen Bank GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-07-27 / 15:33 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volkswagen Bank GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021 Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hjfbbank21 Language: English Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021 Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hyfrbank21 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Volkswagen Bank GmbH Gifhorner Straße 57 38112 Braunschweig Germany Internet: www.vwfs.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1222048 2021-07-27

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 09:33 ET (13:33 GMT)