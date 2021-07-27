DGAP-AFR : Volkswagen Bank GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Volkswagen Bank GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
financial statements
Volkswagen Bank GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115,
117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-07-27 / 15:33
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
Volkswagen Bank GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021
Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hjfbbank21
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021
Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hyfrbank21
Language: English
Company: Volkswagen Bank GmbH
Gifhorner Straße 57
38112 Braunschweig
Germany
Internet: www.vwfs.com
