  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-AFR : Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure 
of financial statements 
Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 
115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-07-27 / 15:39 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Volkswagen Leasing GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021 
Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hjfbleasing21 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021 
Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hyfrleasing21 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Volkswagen Leasing GmbH 
              Gifhorner Str. 57 
              38112 Braunschweig 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.vwfs.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1222050 2021-07-27

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222050&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 09:39 ET (13:39 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 251 B 296 B 296 B
Net income 2021 14 154 M 16 719 M 16 719 M
Net cash 2021 30 554 M 36 091 M 36 091 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,40x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 125 B 147 B 147 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 662 653
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 206,90 €
Average target price 280,48 €
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG35.74%147 067
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.53%248 948
DAIMLER AG30.56%95 334
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.93%80 904
BMW AG18.40%65 812
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED22.37%64 214