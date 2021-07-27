DGAP-AFR : Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure
of financial statements
Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114,
115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Volkswagen Leasing GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021
Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hjfbleasing21
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2021
Address: http://www.vwfs.com/hyfrleasing21
Company: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
