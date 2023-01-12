Delivery problems depress sales in the VW Group - e-models in demand

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen Group sold significantly fewer vehicles overall in the past year due to delivery difficulties with automotive electronics and corresponding production problems. At the same time, sales of electric models improved strongly.

As the Wolfsburg-based company announced on Thursday, global deliveries in 2022 fell by 7 percent year-on-year to just under 8.26 million units. According to the report, the only growth region on balance was Asia-Pacific, if the most important market China is excluded there. In the course of the year, however, business stabilized again noticeably - in the single month of December, for example, the sales statistics showed a global increase in sales of 18.1 percent, with growth of almost 23 percent in China or almost 18 percent in Western Europe. The chip shortage and the economic consequences of the Corona restrictions in the People's Republic had eased somewhat recently.

Looking only at vehicles with electric drive, the overall picture looks more positive: Here, the brands of the world's second-largest automotive group succeeded in increasing sales by a good 26 percent year-on-year to over 572,000 cars. This means that 6.9 percent of all vehicles delivered were now pure electric vehicles, the Volkswagen Group explained - 1.8 percentage points more than in 2021./jap/DP/jha