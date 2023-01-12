Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:05:28 2023-01-12 am EST
128.93 EUR   +0.90%
06:01aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:52aAlphabet's Google, Porsche Reportedly Considering Apps Integration
MT
05:26aDelivery problems depress sales in the VW Group - e-models in demand
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delivery problems depress sales in the VW Group - e-models in demand

01/12/2023 | 05:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen Group sold significantly fewer vehicles overall in the past year due to delivery difficulties with automotive electronics and corresponding production problems. At the same time, sales of electric models improved strongly.

As the Wolfsburg-based company announced on Thursday, global deliveries in 2022 fell by 7 percent year-on-year to just under 8.26 million units. According to the report, the only growth region on balance was Asia-Pacific, if the most important market China is excluded there. In the course of the year, however, business stabilized again noticeably - in the single month of December, for example, the sales statistics showed a global increase in sales of 18.1 percent, with growth of almost 23 percent in China or almost 18 percent in Western Europe. The chip shortage and the economic consequences of the Corona restrictions in the People's Republic had eased somewhat recently.

Looking only at vehicles with electric drive, the overall picture looks more positive: Here, the brands of the world's second-largest automotive group succeeded in increasing sales by a good 26 percent year-on-year to over 572,000 cars. This means that 6.9 percent of all vehicles delivered were now pure electric vehicles, the Volkswagen Group explained - 1.8 percentage points more than in 2021./jap/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
06:01aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:52aAlphabet's Google, Porsche Reportedly Considering Apps Integration
MT
05:26aDelivery problems depress sales in the VW Group - e-models in demand
DP
05:21aUsed electric cars are still the exception in Germany
DP
05:20aVolkswagen : Deliveries to customers - December 2022
PU
05:20aVolkswagen Deliveries Slid in 2022 Amid Supply, Production Challenges
DJ
05:10aTransformation Progressing : Volkswagen Group delivers 26 percent more all-electric vehicl..
PU
05:04aVolkswagen Group sales down 7% in 2022 despite stronger second half
RE
03:53aSportscar Maker Porsche Books 3% Jump in FY22 Deliveries
MT
03:09aPorsche with slight sales growth and some dampers in 2022
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 279 B 300 B 300 B
Net income 2022 16 648 M 17 900 M 17 900 M
Net cash 2022 38 257 M 41 132 M 41 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,89x
Yield 2022 7,05%
Capitalization 74 272 M 79 853 M 79 853 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 127,78 €
Average target price 180,99 €
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.76%79 853
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.38%188 823
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.98%78 377
BMW AG10.07%63 261
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.43%53 731
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.40%53 151