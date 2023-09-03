Billionaire Kühne doubles stake in Brenntag

ESSEN - Billionaire Klaus-Michael Kühne has increased his stake in chemicals trader Brenntag. Through his holding company, he now holds a good 10 percent of the voting rights, the Dax company announced in a statement after the close of business on Friday evening. Previously, his share was just under 5.2 percent.

Füllkrug makes his debut: BVB disgraces itself against Heidenheim

DORTMUND - Embarrassment instead of a must-win, first crisis instead of leading the table: Borussia Dortmund gave away a victory against promoted team 1. FC Heidenheim that it already thought was safe and is going into the international break of the Bundesliga with a bad feeling. On the debut of Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Füllkrug, who had been signed the day before and was substituted in the 78th minute, BVB only managed a 2:2 (2:0) against newcomer Heidenheim despite a lightning start and was also disappointing in its fourth competitive match of the season. Heidenheim, on the other hand, picked up its historic first point in the Bundesliga on Matchday 3.

IAA/ROUNDUP: VW and BMW expect demand for electric cars to rise again soon

MUNICH - The market share of e-cars in new registrations in Germany is likely to decline sharply next year, according to industry experts. The reason for this is the lower subsidies from the state for purchases. Ahead of the IAA motor show in Munich (Sept. 4-10), however, Volkswagen and BMW are confident about the long-term demand for e-cars. The ADAC automobile club, on the other hand, believes a longer start-up phase with taxpayer money is necessary.

IPO/'WSJ': Arm targets valuation of up to $55 billion

NEW YORK - British chip designer Arm is targeting a valuation of $50 billion to $55 billion for its initial public offering in the United States, according to a press report. That would make the IPO of the subsidiary of Japanese technology group Softbank the largest this year. Arm wants to meet with investors as early as Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, citing people familiar with the matter. The Borsengang should take place the following week, it said.

VW Commercial Vehicles cuts production due to parts shortage

HANOVER - VW is now having to curb production at VW Commercial Vehicles in Hanover because of a shortage of engine parts from Slovenia. "As things stand today, we have to be prepared that we will not be able to produce any more combustion engine vehicles here in Hanover for a few weeks from mid-September," a spokesman said Sunday in Hanover. Production of the classic T6.1 van, which has accounted for the lion's share of production to date, will then be completely suspended, he said, while the T7 Multivan will only be built as a plug-in hybrid. The ID electric bus will not be affected. Buzz.

ROUNDUP/UBS CEO Ermotti: Takeover of CS was on the cards in 2016

ZURICH - UBS management had already looked into a takeover of Credit Suisse (CS) in 2016, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti says. All those "who say that it is absolutely necessary to have two big banks in Switzerland because otherwise there is a cluster risk would have thought too short.

Press: Facebook group Meta considers ad-free subscriptions in Europe

MENLO PARK - Meta Group is considering introducing paid subscription versions of Facebook and Instagram without ads in Europe, according to a media report. In addition, people will still be able to use the services for free with ads, the New York Times wrote Friday, citing informed people. Meta would not comment on the report.

Schwälbchen dairy sees business back on track

BAD SCHWALBACH - After difficult years due to the Corona pandemic, the Schwälbchen dairy sees itself back on track in business terms. "The two business models are taking full effect again," CEO Günter Berz-List told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Bad Schwalbach in the Taunus region. In addition to the dairy, Schwälbchen operates a delivery service for key accounts. "The fresh food service flourished very well in the region in the first half of 2023," Berz-List said. In the business segment, the upturn in the out-of-home market, such as restaurants, hotels and canteens, was clearly noticeable, he said. Due to strict restrictions during the Corona pandemic, the company had suffered massive sales losses in the fresh food service.

Gambling group Gauselmann renames itself 'Merkur.com

ESPELKAMP/FRANKFURT - Germany's largest gaming group Gauselmann is renaming itself Merkur.com. The holding company Gauselmann AG will bear the name "Merkur.com AG" from January 2024, company founder Paul Gauselmann (89) announced at an event in Frankfurt/Main on Friday.

Lasered windows to improve mobile phone reception on trains

BERLIN - Deutsche Bahn wants to improve mobile phone reception in regional trains with the help of machined discs. In Bavaria and Berlin/Brandenburg, according to the federally owned group, trains are in use for the first time in which windows have been subsequently made permeable to mobile communications using a laser. This improves mobile phone reception in the train by a factor of 100, Deutsche Bahn told Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

