E-offensive in China continues to gain momentum: World premiere of the ID.6

'With the new ID.6, we are laying the foundations for at least 50 percent of our cars sold in China being electric by 2030,' said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand. 'We are maintaining momentum and gradually increasing our range of MEB cars: By 2023, Volkswagen will have a total of eight ID. models in China, making MEB nationwide there. The economies of scale that we have achieved allow us to offer the latest technology at an affordable price - and thus further expand our electric offensive.'

Like the compact ID.3 and the ID.4, the third member of the fully electric family is also based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). The ID.6 makes full use of the strengths of MEB: It enables consistently high quality worldwide, with equally high standards - and also leaves room to develop individual models specifically for certain markets or regions of the world. The ID.6 is tailored specifically to the needs and wishes of Chinese customers in terms of space, functionality, design and, in particular, user experience.

The ID.6 includes many innovations: The most spacious model of the ID. family to date has gone in the direction of lots of interior space and creates design highlights in lighting and material. Available in four configurations, with a range of up to 588 km (China NEDC) and 225 kW of power, as well as the standard MEB IQ.Drive systems, up to seven people can travel with power, in style and safely in the ID.6.

The two batteries available have a storage capacity of 58 kWh and 77 kWh of net battery capacity, and allow a range of between 436 and 588 km (China NEDC). The battery is located under the passenger cabin, guaranteeing a low centre of gravity. The e-machines of the 4MOTION version produce an output of 225 kW (305 PS) - enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and for a top speed of 160 km/h.

The ID. family is growing: A long wheelbase and an extra 30 centimetres of length make for plenty of room for passengers

The 4.88-metre ID.6 uses the architecture of Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), partitioning the areas for people and technology innovatively and to the benefit of passengers. With the aid of an additional 30 centimetres in length compared with the ID.43, the ID.6 accommodates a third row of seats. The features of the ID.6 include 19'-21' rims, a second row of seats that can be adjusted longitudinally and a large panoramic glass roof. A panoramic sunroof that opens is available as an optional extra.

Contemporary operating concept typical of ID.

The e-SUV comes without any physical buttons and switches. The operating concept uses a 12-inch display with a touchscreen - and the 'Hello ID.' voice control. The innovative ID. Light - a narrow strip light below the windscreen - provides the driver with intuitive support. An augmented reality head-up display is available as an optional extra, which merges some notifications with reality - for example, turn arrows from the navigation system are projected onto the correct lane on the road. The IQ.Drive assistance systems make driving even more relaxed; notably Travel Assist. The software and hardware of the ID.6 have an innovative architectural design, allowing customers to update their cars after purchase.

Volkswagen's ACCELERATE strategy: The future of mobility is electric

Volkswagen is approaching the future-oriented topics of digitalisation, new business models and autonomous driving with determination. With the ID. family, a new stand-alone product range, Volkswagen recently expanded the brand's traditional product portfolio. After the compact ID.3 and the SUV ID.4, the ID.6 is the third fully electric model. With the ID.6, Volkswagen will now be represented in the SUV sector, currently experiencing a global boom.

The ID.6 will be produced in the two plants Anting and Foshang in China, and will only be available on the Chinese market in these two variants. As part of the brand's ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is expediting the electrification offensive on the way to becoming the global leader in e-mobility. The foundation of which is the introduction of a new MEB car each year, aiming to achieve high volumes and cover all sectors. This emphasises the brand's target of at least 70 percent of cars sold in Europe being electric by 2030; and at least 50 percent in North America and China.