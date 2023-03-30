Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
05:36:50 2023-03-30 am EDT
124.09 EUR   +1.22%
05:22aEU court adviser says Italy antitrust fine may breach Volkswagen's rights
RE
02:49aFactbox-How U.S. electric vehicle subsidy rules impact Europe
RE
01:47aTesla expects reduced tax credit for Model 3 by March-end
RE
EU court adviser says Italy antitrust fine may breach Volkswagen's rights

03/30/2023 | 05:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An Italian antitrust fine levied on Volkswagen over its defeat devices may have infringed the German carmaker's right not to be penalised twice for the same offence, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.

The case came before the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) after Volkswagen challenged a 5 million euro ($5.4 million) Italian antitrust fine levied in 2016 for its misleading advertising about its cars fitted with illegal defeat devices.

Volkswagen separately paid a 1 billion euro German fine in 2018, with the scandal costing it more than 32 billion euros in refits, fines and legal costs so far.

The Italian court in its 2019 ruling rejected Volkswagen's appeal, saying there was no double jeopardy involved as the Italian fine derived from a different legal basis.

Volkswagen took its case to the Italian Council of State which then sought advice from the CJEU.

Advocate General Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona said in a non-binding opinion it could be a case of double jeopardy, which means that people cannot be charged twice for the same offence and which ensures legal certainty and equality.

"The two proceedings relate to the same legal person (Volkswagen), and that the facts penalised are identical in substance and time," he wrote.

He said there appeared to be no coordination between the Italian and German authorities to avoid double jeopardy.

"Volkswagen cannot be penalised in Italy for 'Dieselgate', after having been penalised in Germany, if there has not been sufficient coordination between the penalty proceedings of both States," Campos Sanchez-Bordona said.

The CJEU, which usually follows four out of five recommendations, will rule in the coming months.

The case is Opinion in Case C-27/22 Volkswagen Group Italia and Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft.

($1 = 0.9210 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2023
