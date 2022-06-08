Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:55 2022-06-08 pm EDT
158.64 EUR   +0.62%
12:09pWirelessCar Expands Connected Vehicle Services With New Android Automotive OS-based Applications Featured in Polestar Cars
AQ
12:05pLamborghini Urus scores new production record
AQ
12:05pAudi teams up with three-Michelin-star Restaurant Noma and global nonprofit MAD to spark conversations around sustainability
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU lawmakers back ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

06/08/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - European Parliament lawmakers on Wednesday voted to support an effective EU ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, rejecting attempts to weaken the proposal to speed Europe's shift to electric vehicles.

The vote upholds a key pillar of the European Union's plans to cut net planet-warming emissions 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels - a target that requires faster emissions reductions from industry, energy and transport.

Lawmakers suported a proposal, made by the European Commission last year, to require a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the EU from that date.

Attempts by some lawmakers to weaken the target to a 90% CO2 cut by 2035 were rejected.

The law is not yet final. Wednesday's vote confirms the parliament's position for upcoming negotiations with EU countries on the final law.

The aim is to speed Europe's shift to electric vehicles and embolden carmakers to invest heavily in electrification, aided by another EU law that will require countries to install millions of vehicle chargers.

"Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers," said Jan Huitema, parliament's lead negotiator on the policy.

Carmakers including Ford and Volvo have publicly supported the EU plan to stop combustion engine car sales by 2035, while others, including Volkswagen, aim to stop selling combustion engine cars in Europe by that date.

But emails seen by Reuters show industry groups including German auto association VDA lobbied lawmakers to reject the 2035 target, which they said penalised alternative low-carbon fuels and was too early to commit to, given the uncertain rollout of charging infrastructure.

"Our positions are transparent. It is our mission to develop the best solutions with everyone involved," a VDA spokesperson said.

Electric cars and plug-in hybrid vehicles made up 18% of new passenger cars sold in the EU last year, although overall car sales dropped in the year amid semiconductor shortages, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Transport produces a quarter of Europe's planet-heating emissions, and greenhouse gases from the sector have increased in recent years, threatening efforts to avert dangerous levels of climate change. (Reporting by Kate Abnett Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -0.16% 177.66 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
BMW AG 1.10% 83.5 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
RENAULT 3.79% 27.4 Real-time Quote.-13.57%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.86% 14.008 Delayed Quote.-16.77%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.36% 159.8 Delayed Quote.-11.17%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
12:09pWirelessCar Expands Connected Vehicle Services With New Android Automotive OS-based App..
AQ
12:05pLamborghini Urus scores new production record
AQ
12:05pAudi teams up with three-Michelin-star Restaurant Noma and global nonprofit MAD to spar..
AQ
10:23aPrivate equity in talks with UK's BMI for EV battery exposure
RE
08:22aVOLKSWAGEN : Green Mobility Holding specifies intended governance structure of Europcar Mo..
PU
07:45aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
07:12aVOLKSWAGEN : led research team to recycle batteries multiple times for the first time...
PU
06:22aVOLKSWAGEN : led research team to recycle batteries multiple times for the first time
PU
05:42aTHE NEW ID. BUZZ : a perfect companion in the digital world
PU
05:41aVolkswagen to Lead Project to Reuse Recycled Batteries
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 270 B 289 B 289 B
Net income 2022 16 391 M 17 531 M 17 531 M
Net cash 2022 32 124 M 34 358 M 34 358 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,92x
Yield 2022 5,69%
Capitalization 94 066 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 668 294
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 157,66 €
Average target price 217,07 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.17%100 605
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.04%227 039
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG0.27%77 543
BMW AG-6.67%57 883
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.56%55 953
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-33.85%55 232