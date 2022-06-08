EU lawmakers back ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - European Parliament lawmakers
on Wednesday voted to support an effective EU ban on the sale of
new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, rejecting attempts to
weaken the proposal to speed Europe's shift to electric
vehicles.
The vote upholds a key pillar of the European Union's plans
to cut net planet-warming emissions 55% by 2030, from 1990
levels - a target that requires faster emissions reductions from
industry, energy and transport.
Lawmakers suported a proposal, made by the European
Commission last year, to require a 100% reduction in CO2
emissions from new cars by 2035, which would make it impossible
to sell fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the EU from that date.
Attempts by some lawmakers to weaken the target to a 90% CO2
cut by 2035 were rejected.
The law is not yet final. Wednesday's vote confirms the
parliament's position for upcoming negotiations with EU
countries on the final law.
The aim is to speed Europe's shift to electric vehicles and
embolden carmakers to invest heavily in electrification, aided
by another EU law that will require countries to install
millions of vehicle chargers.
"Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become
cheaper for consumers," said Jan Huitema, parliament's lead
negotiator on the policy.
Carmakers including Ford and Volvo have publicly supported
the EU plan to stop combustion engine car sales by 2035, while
others, including Volkswagen, aim to stop selling combustion
engine cars in Europe by that date.
But emails seen by Reuters show industry groups including
German auto association VDA lobbied lawmakers to reject the 2035
target, which they said penalised alternative low-carbon fuels
and was too early to commit to, given the uncertain rollout of
charging infrastructure.
"Our positions are transparent. It is our mission to develop
the best solutions with everyone involved," a VDA spokesperson
said.
Electric cars and plug-in hybrid vehicles made up 18% of new
passenger cars sold in the EU last year, although overall car
sales dropped in the year amid semiconductor shortages,
according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.
Transport produces a quarter of Europe's planet-heating
emissions, and greenhouse gases from the sector have increased
in recent years, threatening efforts to avert dangerous levels
of climate change.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett
Editing by Mark Potter)