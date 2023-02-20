Environmental aid wins lawsuit against KBA over thermal windows in cars

SCHLESWIG (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) has scored a success in its legal dispute with the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) over defeat devices in exhaust gas purification systems in diesel vehicles. The environmental organization had sued the KBA before the Administrative Court in Schleswig, Germany, because it believes that so-called thermal windows are inadmissible and that the defeat devices subsequently approved by the KBA must be removed. Automaker Volkswagen was joined in the lawsuit. The lawsuit was essentially successful, said the presiding judge in the pronouncement of judgment on Monday. The thermal windows in the approved scope were inadmissible. The decision was preceded by an oral hearing lasting several hours.

The verdict is not yet final. Apart from the appeal also a jump revision was admitted. Under certain circumstances, a jump appeal can be used to skip the appeal instance and refer the matter directly to the Federal Administrative Court.

Volkswagen AG emphasized after the ruling that "until a legally binding clarification is issued, there is no threat of official shutdowns of vehicles or hardware retrofits because of the thermal window." Likewise, according to the company, civil lawsuits "based on an alleged claim for damages due to the presence of a thermal window will remain unsuccessful as before."

Environmentalists and automakers have been at odds over thermal windows for years. The software reduces the purification of exhaust gases at lower temperatures, for example, so that the cars then emit more pollutants. The specific case involves certain diesel versions of the VW Golf, which the KBA approved in 2008 and 2009. In 2016, the KBA then approved temperature-dependent exhaust gas recirculation in the software updates.

In recent years, automakers often argued that defeat devices were necessary to protect the engine. According to the case law of the are thermal windows only allowed under very narrow conditions, for example if concrete dangers must be averted. The Schleswig judges were convinced that this was not the case in the trial. The possible damages described were "worst-case" scenarios.

After the verdict was announced, Volkswagen announced that it would await the written reasons for the court's decision and carefully examine them. Then a decision would be made on further steps. "Our assessment remains unchanged: The temperature-dependent exhaust gas recirculation in the vehicles affected here protects against immediate risks to the engine in the form of damage or accident. These weigh so heavily that they can pose a concrete danger when operating the vehicle." From the manufacturer's perspective, it would have been irresponsible to market vehicles with such risks. "This technical and regulatory assessment has also always been shared and confirmed by the KBA as the market surveillance and approval authority."

DUH federal managing director Jürgen Resch was "very satisfied and happy with the ruling." However, he said he regretted that it had taken seven years for clarification. Now, he said, it was time for Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) to act quickly. Resch demands of the Minister as highest employer of the KBA "that he now ensures that all approximately ten million fraud diesels, which are still on Germany's roads, are either shut down or retrofitted at the expense of the manufacturers". The proceedings currently being heard are one of around 120 that DUH has brought in the matter./gyd/DP/ngu