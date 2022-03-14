Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks extend gains, Volkswagen jumps on strong results

03/14/2022 | 04:26am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks rose on Monday as investors pinned hopes on diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia to end a weeks-long conflict, while shares in Volkswagen surged after the carmaker doubled its operating profit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.0%, extending gains from Friday when Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled a positive shift in talks with Ukraine.

Officials were set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even as Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.

Auto stocks gained the most in morning trade, up 4.0%, with Volkswagen AG surging 7.6%.

French power utility EDF slipped 1.4% after it warned on its 2022 profit outlook, saying that wholesale energy price caps and lower nuclear output problems are likely to impact the group's capability to achieve financial targets.

Dutch tech investor Prosus, which owns a stake in China's Tencent, tumbled 6.0%, reflecting weakness in Hong Kong-listed tech giants on regulatory concerns.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.76% 8.636 Real-time Quote.-15.51%
PROSUS N.V. -8.39% 46.44 Real-time Quote.-31.13%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.66% 981.19 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -9.79% 331.8 Delayed Quote.-19.48%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -13.53% 114.897 Delayed Quote.77.81%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 6.43% 154.16 Delayed Quote.-19.03%
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 271 B 271 B
Net income 2021 13 959 M 15 283 M 15 283 M
Net cash 2021 29 322 M 32 102 M 32 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,12x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 89 181 M 97 636 M 97 636 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float -
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 143,70 €
Average target price 240,20 €
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.03%97 636
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.64%218 913
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.32%68 625
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-22.77%64 228
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.20%60 315
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-18.16%51 791