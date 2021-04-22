Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evolving to the next level: New Polo is one of the first in its class to offer partly automated driving

04/22/2021 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new Polo uses technologies that have previously only been available in higher vehicle classes. For example, there is the optional assist system IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist. Available for the first time in the Polo class, this brings together the new predictive ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and Lane Assist - which now comes as standard in every Polo - to create a new assist system that enables partly automated driving. The fact is: you'd struggle to find another car in this class that offers such an innovative spectrum of assist systems as the Polo. The new IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are another technological highlight of the Polo; this interactive lighting system was used for the first time in the Touareg luxury SUV.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has reconfigured the specification packages: the configurator now starts with the Polo version, and continues with Life, Style and R-Line. Even the entry-level model, the Polo, now boasts a significantly wider range of standard equipment. This includes LED headlights, LED tail light clusters, a multifunction steering wheel and Lane Assist. Another new addition is the centre airbag. Located on the driver side on the side of the rear seat backrest, this airbag opens toward the centre in the event of an accident, protecting the driver and front passenger. In addition, Volkswagen has now incorporated the Digital Cockpit (digital instruments with an 8.0-inch display) into the basic equipment. And there is a range of other features that are now fitted as standard: the air conditioning system, the Composition Media audio system with 6.5-inch monitor, a Bluetooth mobile phone interface, exterior mirrors that can be electrically adjusted and heated, and electric windows throughout the vehicle. The next level up is the specification package Life. This includes additional standard features such as 15-inch rather than 14-inch wheels, App-Connect, a centre armrest with an additional USB-C port in the middle of the passenger compartment and leather trim on the steering wheel and gear knob.

Like the Life, the two new premium equipment packages, Style and R-Line, follow the nomenclature that was introduced with the current Golf. Style and R-Line have different emphases, but are at a similar level in terms of their specifications. The expanded range of equipment for the Polo Style includes the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights. Other exterior features include the distinctive front end with chrome-look crossbars, LED fog lights and 15-inch Ronda alloy wheels. Also among the expanded range of features is the Park Distance Control system. Inside, there are a range of additional details such as the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro (including image of caller, Coverflow, map view and Slide Show), background lighting and the 8-inch Infotainment system Ready2Discover, which includes App-Connect Wireless. With Ready2Discover, customers have the option of retrofitting the navigation system as a feature on demand.

Just one look at the new Polo R-Line's highly individual exterior reveals its sporty character. The bumpers are distinguished from those of all other Polo versions by their striking R design. In the front bumper, the high-gloss black cross and longitudinal bars of the air intakes and their surround convey a charismatic sense of dynamism. Here too, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights and LED fog lights are fitted as standard. A diffuser - once again in high-gloss black - with chrome-look integrated exhaust panels in the lower part of the vehicle rear distinguishes this area from the Polo, Life and Style equipment versions. And the 16-inch Valencia alloy wheels are fitted on the Polo R-Line as standard. Like the Polo Style, the Polo R-Line comes equipped with the Ready2Discover Infotainment system.

Check out the world première

Check out the booklet with all information about the different Polo generations

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 09:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:04aEVOLVING TO THE NEXT LEVEL : New Polo is one of the first in its class to offer ..
PU
04:55aLagging rivals, Renault sales fall for fifth straight quarter
RE
01:40aAB Volvo rides demand recovery, but chip woes loom
RE
04/21VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/21SUV OFFENSIVE IN CHINA : Volkswagen reveals 6 new cars at Auto Shanghai, includi..
PU
04/21Daimler cuts hours for up to 18,500 workers over chip shortage
RE
04/21Daimler cuts hours for up to 18,500 workers over chip shortage
RE
04/21#PROJECT1HOUR : Volkswagen Group and its 660,000 employees launch largest climat..
PU
04/21STELLANTIS N  : scraps digital speedometers for Peugeot car in chips shortage
RE
04/20U.S indicts two more Fiat Chrysler managers in diesel emissions probe
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 299 B 299 B
Net income 2021 13 412 M 16 136 M 16 136 M
Net cash 2021 30 616 M 36 836 M 36 836 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 131 B 158 B 157 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 662 575
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 267,27 €
Last Close Price 228,40 €
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG49.85%157 524
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.20%212 419
DAIMLER AG27.31%94 715
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.06%80 360
BMW AG17.97%66 466
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.10.83%50 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ