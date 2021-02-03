Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FACTBOX-The long and short of it: GameStop and other market squeezes

02/03/2021 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Last week's frenzied battle over GameStop that pitted retail traders against Wall Street hedge funds joins a long line of tussles between investors going 'long' by buying shares and those seeking to turn a profit from 'short' trades.

Short trading involves borrowing shares and selling them on with the aim of buying them back later more cheaply and pocketing the difference. But it can be a risky bet.

Markets can go the wrong way and losses can be crushing if a stock climbs, forcing short-sellers to scramble to buy back shares so they can close their positions.

GamesStop, a U.S. videogame chain that was a target for short sellers, was a prime example of a so-called 'short squeeze'. Retail investors piled into the stock last week and at one point had driven its share price almost 2,500% higher than at the end of 2020, leaving some hedge funds nursing big losses.

Other stocks that shorts targeted had also surged in the trading frenzy, fuelled by chat on a Reddit online forum.

Goldman Sachs called it the biggest squeeze in 25 years. IHS Markit said U.S. firms that were most heavily shorted outperformed those least shorted by about 24% in January.

GameStop shares are now 75% below their peak.

Here are several notable incidents of a 'short squeeze':

VW'S VALUATION VAULT

German carmaker Volkswagen was embroiled in "the mother of all short squeezes" in October 2008 when its share price quintupled in two days, briefly making it the world's most valuable company.

Rival Porsche's quiet purchases of VW shares since 2005 had boosted VW's valuation, luring in short-sellers. By the time Porsche dropped its bombshell and announced control of 74% of VW, around 12% of shares were on loan.

Hedge fund losses totalled some $30 billion.

Tragedy followed. Billionaire Adolph Merkle killed himself after his family made a wrong-way bet in shorting VW.

HANGOVER FROM HERBALIFE

A $1 billion bearish bet on nutrition supplements firm Herbalife by Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital resulted in a five-year duel with rival Carl Icahn.

Ackman called Herbalife a pyramid scheme and was short 20 million shares in 2012, accounting for over half the shorted volume. But a 40% share plunge was reversed when Third Point, another hedge fund, bought into Herbalife, boosting the price by 76%. Icahn followed, becoming the company's biggest shareholder.

Ackman exited his short at a loss in 2018 after watching Herbalife's shares rise more than 150%. The Wall Street Journal estimates Icahn's collective gains from Herbalife at $1 billion.

THE KALOBIOS CRUNCH

In November 2015, entrepreneur Martin Shkreli orchestrated a short squeeze on debt-laden biotech firm KaloBios, sending its shares 10,000% higher. After the price jump, KaloBios said a group led by Shkreli had acquired 50% of its shares.

In the stampede of short-sellers seeking to cover their positions, the stock climbed to $45 from just 45 cents before the squeeze. But just two months later, it had tumbled below $2 when KaloBios was delisted from the Nasdaq.

The squeeze plunged many small traders into hardship. One started a GoFundMe campaign to cover trading losses.

PIGGLY WIGGLY PUNISHMENT

A U.S. grocer named Clarence Saunders, owner of the Piggly Wiggly store chain, was undone by a short squeeze he created in 1922 to punish those betting against his company.

Using borrowed money, Saunders accumulated large amounts of Piggly Wiggly stock, more than tripling its price. But the New York stock exchange suspended trading in the stock and granted traders more time to cover their positions.

As the bears sourced shares from elsewhere, prices tanked, forcing Saunders to sell. He eventually declared bankruptcy.

THE LONG VIEW ON SILVER

Buoyed by their GameStop gambit, Reddit's retail traders took on silver. But they found less success buying a global commodity than when targeting individual stocks.

They might have learned a lesson from another 'long' move in the silver market in 1980.

That year, tycoons Nelson and Herbert Bunker Hunt held two-thirds of silver futures contracts on New York's Commodity Exchange, or more than $6 billion of exposure. In January 1980, they were sitting on a huge gain when silver shot above $50 an ounce from $6 a few months earlier.

But their long bet backfired. Rising supply sent prices plummeting and banks issued margin calls on the futures contracts held by Hunts. Unwilling to accept more silver as collateral, lenders offloaded the metal. By March 27, "Silver Thursday", futures dropped to $10.80 from more than $30.

The Hunts declared bankruptcy in 1988. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Tommy Wilkes and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAMESTOP CORP. -60.00% 90 Delayed Quote.377.71%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. 1.03% 57.74 Delayed Quote.13.95%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST -8.30% 24.54 End-of-day quote.-0.12%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.56% 13612.777089 Delayed Quote.1.42%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 3.06% 34.6 Real-time Quote.-3.71%
SILVER 0.43% 26.845 Delayed Quote.8.29%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 4.46% 286.97 Delayed Quote.4.18%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 3.77% 162.22 Delayed Quote.6.43%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:44aFACTBOX-THE LONG AND SHORT OF IT : GameStop and other market squeezes
RE
02/02U.S. senators urge White House action on auto chip shortage
RE
02/02FACTBOX : The long and short of it: GameStop and other market squeezes
RE
02/02Toyota, Fiat Chrysler drop support for Trump effort to bar California emissio..
RE
02/02Volkswagen plans to challenge Google with own autonomous car software
RE
02/02VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/02Volkswagen looks at direct buying to secure scarce chips
RE
02/02Renault, Daimler in talks to develop next generation large van
RE
02/02EVEN MORE BOOST FOR THE VOLKSWAGEN E : World car ID.4 now on the way to the worl..
PU
02/02VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 220 B 265 B 265 B
Net income 2020 5 654 M 6 807 M 6 807 M
Net cash 2020 25 257 M 30 410 M 30 410 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 85 918 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 182,37 €
Last Close Price 162,22 €
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.43%103 328
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.31%194 363
DAIMLER AG2.58%75 472
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.70%73 727
BMW AG-1.14%54 500
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-0.94%47 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ