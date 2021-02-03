FACTBOX-The long and short of it: GameStop and other market squeezes

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Last week's frenzied battle over
GameStop that pitted retail traders against Wall Street
hedge funds joins a long line of tussles between investors going
'long' by buying shares and those seeking to turn a profit from
'short' trades.
Short trading involves borrowing shares and selling them on
with the aim of buying them back later more cheaply and
pocketing the difference. But it can be a risky bet.
Markets can go the wrong way and losses can be crushing if a
stock climbs, forcing short-sellers to scramble to buy back
shares so they can close their positions.
GamesStop, a U.S. videogame chain that was a target for
short sellers, was a prime example of a so-called 'short
squeeze'. Retail investors piled into the stock last week and at
one point had driven its share price almost 2,500% higher than
at the end of 2020, leaving some hedge funds nursing big losses.
Other stocks that shorts targeted had also surged in the
trading frenzy, fuelled by chat on a Reddit online forum.
Goldman Sachs called it the biggest squeeze in 25 years. IHS
Markit said U.S. firms that were most heavily shorted
outperformed those least shorted by about 24% in January.
GameStop shares are now 75% below their peak.
Here are several notable incidents of a 'short squeeze':
VW'S VALUATION VAULT
German carmaker Volkswagen was embroiled in "the mother of
all short squeezes" in October 2008 when its share price
quintupled in two days, briefly making it the world's most
valuable company.
Rival Porsche's quiet purchases of VW shares since 2005 had
boosted VW's valuation, luring in short-sellers. By the time
Porsche dropped its bombshell and announced control of 74% of
VW, around 12% of shares were on loan.
Hedge fund losses totalled some $30 billion.
Tragedy followed. Billionaire Adolph Merkle killed himself
after his family made a wrong-way bet in shorting VW.
HANGOVER FROM HERBALIFE
A $1 billion bearish bet on nutrition supplements firm
Herbalife by Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital resulted in a
five-year duel with rival Carl Icahn.
Ackman called Herbalife a pyramid scheme and was short 20
million shares in 2012, accounting for over half the shorted
volume. But a 40% share plunge was reversed when Third Point,
another hedge fund, bought into Herbalife, boosting the price by
76%. Icahn followed, becoming the company's biggest shareholder.
Ackman exited his short at a loss in 2018 after watching
Herbalife's shares rise more than 150%. The Wall Street Journal
estimates Icahn's collective gains from Herbalife at $1 billion.
THE KALOBIOS CRUNCH
In November 2015, entrepreneur Martin Shkreli orchestrated a
short squeeze on debt-laden biotech firm KaloBios, sending its
shares 10,000% higher. After the price jump, KaloBios said a
group led by Shkreli had acquired 50% of its shares.
In the stampede of short-sellers seeking to cover their
positions, the stock climbed to $45 from just 45 cents before
the squeeze. But just two months later, it had tumbled below $2
when KaloBios was delisted from the Nasdaq.
The squeeze plunged many small traders into hardship. One
started a GoFundMe campaign to cover trading losses.
PIGGLY WIGGLY PUNISHMENT
A U.S. grocer named Clarence Saunders, owner of the Piggly
Wiggly store chain, was undone by a short squeeze he created in
1922 to punish those betting against his company.
Using borrowed money, Saunders accumulated large amounts of
Piggly Wiggly stock, more than tripling its price. But the New
York stock exchange suspended trading in the stock and granted
traders more time to cover their positions.
As the bears sourced shares from elsewhere, prices tanked,
forcing Saunders to sell. He eventually declared bankruptcy.
THE LONG VIEW ON SILVER
Buoyed by their GameStop gambit, Reddit's retail traders
took on silver. But they found less success buying a global
commodity than when targeting individual stocks.
They might have learned a lesson from another 'long' move in
the silver market in 1980.
That year, tycoons Nelson and Herbert Bunker Hunt held
two-thirds of silver futures contracts on New York's Commodity
Exchange, or more than $6 billion of exposure. In January 1980,
they were sitting on a huge gain when silver shot above $50 an
ounce from $6 a few months earlier.
But their long bet backfired. Rising supply sent prices
plummeting and banks issued margin calls on the futures
contracts held by Hunts. Unwilling to accept more silver as
collateral, lenders offloaded the metal. By March 27, "Silver
Thursday", futures dropped to $10.80 from more than $30.
The Hunts declared bankruptcy in 1988.
