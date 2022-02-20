Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Firefighters struggle to douse fire on luxury cars vessel off Azores islands

02/20/2022 | 06:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: Ship Felicity Ace burns more than 100 km from the Azores island

LISBON (Reuters) - Firefighters are struggling to put out a fire that broke out on Wednesday on a vessel carrying thousands of luxury cars, which is adrift off the coast of Portugal's Azores islands, a port official said, adding it was unclear when they would succeed.

The Felicity Ace ship, carrying around 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electric with lithium-ion batteries, caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. The 22 crew members on board were evacuated on the same day.

"The intervention (to put out the blaze) has to be done very slowly," João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the nearest port in the Azorean island of Faial, told Reuters late on Saturday. "It will take a while."

Lithium-ion batteries in the electric vehicles on board are "keeping the fire alive", Cabeças said, adding that specialist equipment to extinguish it was on the way.

It was not clear whether the batteries sparked the fire.

Volkswagen, which owns the brands, did not confirm the total number of cars on board and said on Friday it was awaiting further information. Ship manager Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cabeças previously said that "everything was on fire about five meters above the water line" and the blaze was still far from the ship's fuel tanks. It is getting closer, he said.

"The fire spread further down," he said, explaining that teams could only tackle the fire from outside by cooling down the ship's structure as it was too dangerous to go on board.

They also cannot use water because adding weight to the ship could make it more unstable, and traditional water extinguishers do not stop lithium-ion batteries from burning, Cabeças said.

The Panama-flagged ship will be towed to a country in Europe or to the Bahamas but it is unclear when that will happen.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony in Lisbon; Additional reporting by Victoria Waldersee in Berlin; Editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 280 B 280 B
Net income 2021 13 957 M 15 817 M 15 817 M
Net cash 2021 29 691 M 33 649 M 33 649 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,42x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 109 B 123 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float -
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 180,10 €
Average target price 244,33 €
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG1.48%123 083
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.73%261 873
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG11.84%91 647
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-13.14%72 237
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-17.11%70 617
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG7.79%70 307