MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford to invest $1 billion to upgrade South Africa operations

02/02/2021 | 05:25am EST
Ford logo is pictured at Ford Motor Co plant in Taubate

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will invest $1.05 billion in its South African manufacturing operations, including upgrades to expand production of its Ranger pickup truck, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

The investments aim to increase Ford's installed capacity in South Africa from 168,000 to 200,000 vehicles, said Andrea Cavallaro, operations director of Ford's International Market Group.

"It's the biggest investment in Ford's 97-year history in South Africa and one of the largest ever in the local automotive industry," he told an announcement event.

The amount includes $683 million for technology upgrades and new facilities at its plant in Silverton, a suburb of the administrative capital Pretoria, and $365 million to upgrade tooling at major supplier factories.

The expanded production will create 1,200 jobs with Ford in South Africa, increasing the local workforce to 5,500 employees, while adding an estimated 10,000 new jobs across the carmaker's supplier network.

Ford also aims to make the Silverton plant entirely energy self-sufficient and carbon neutral by 2024, Cavallaro said.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier. Editing by Emma Rumney and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.11% 540.4 Delayed Quote.1.22%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.54% 1867 Delayed Quote.5.30%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.85% 10.83 Delayed Quote.23.21%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.03% 173.63 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 3.07% 161.12 Delayed Quote.2.56%
Financials
Sales 2020 220 B 265 B 265 B
Net income 2020 5 654 M 6 828 M 6 828 M
Net cash 2020 25 257 M 30 500 M 30 500 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 83 521 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 182,37 €
Last Close Price 156,32 €
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.56%100 907
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.33%194 363
DAIMLER AG1.04%75 472
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.70%73 727
BMW AG-3.25%54 500
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-7.71%47 284
