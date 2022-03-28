Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/28 10:24:55 am EDT
152.66 EUR   +0.98%
10:04aGM and VW say Shanghai factories unaffected by lockdown
RE
08:52aShanghai locks down as COVID surges in China's financial hub
RE
07:57aVolkswagen Group China says Shanghai operations not yet hit by lockdown
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM and VW say Shanghai factories unaffected by lockdown

03/28/2022 | 10:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motors and Volkswagen Group China on Monday said that their Shanghai operations have not been affected by the city's lockdown to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Both companies operate factories in the city as part of joint ventures with state-owned Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp.

A GM spokesperson told Reuters that its manufacturing facilities were operating normally.

The snap lockdown announced on Sunday splits China's most populous city roughly along the Huangpu River for nine days to allow for "staggered" coronavirus testing.

GM's Shanghai factories sit to the east of the river in areas that have been locked down from Monday to Friday for authorities to carry out mass testing.

The company did not immediately comment on what measures it had put in place to keep production lines running, but Shanghai has said that factories that put in "closed-loop" systems can continue production.

Tesla, which also has a factory on the east side of the river, has suspended production for four days after it was unable to put in such a system, sources told Reuters on Monday.

Volkswagen Group China said its operations in Anting, Shanghai, were unaffected by the lockdown, adding that it is monitoring the situation day by day.

Anting is in the west of Shanghai, where lockdown is scheduled to start on April 1.

Volkswagen operations in the northeastern city of Changchun, however, remain suspended. Its production there has been halted since March 14 because of a COVID-19 lockdown.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Goodman)

By Brenda Goh and Norihiko Shirouzu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.82% 44.01 Delayed Quote.-25.55%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.82% 16.98 End-of-day quote.-17.69%
STEM, INC. 0.64% 10.95 Delayed Quote.-42.59%
TESLA, INC. 5.38% 1065.01 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.73% 152.3 Delayed Quote.-14.82%
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 267 B 293 B 293 B
Net income 2022 15 341 M 16 857 M 16 857 M
Net cash 2022 31 674 M 34 802 M 34 802 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,03x
Yield 2022 5,47%
Capitalization 95 504 M 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 672 789
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 151,18 €
Average target price 226,80 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.82%104 938
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.97%247 250
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.48%74 304
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-20.70%66 190
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.55%63 424
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-11.98%55 963