GM proposes a new route to California's emissions targets

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - General Motors on
Wednesday threw its support behind the overall emissions
reductions in California's 2019 deal with other major
automakers, but asked the Biden administration to give
automakers more flexibility to hit the carbon reduction target
between now and 2026.
GM's position, outlined in a letter from Chief Executive
Mary Barra to Environmental Protection Agency head Michael
Regan, represented the latest shift on vehicle emissions policy
by the No. 1 U.S. automaker.
Until November, GM backed the Trump administration's effort
to block California from setting tougher emissions standards
than the federal government. Wednesday's letter followed a call
between Barra and Regan on Tuesday.
The major automakers in the United States all face the
challenge of protecting petroleum-fueled truck and SUV profits
without clashing with an administration committed to stronger
climate policy, or investors who are demanding that companies do
more to cut emissions.
Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, Volkswagen AG
and BMW in July 2019 struck a voluntary
agreement with California on reducing vehicle emissions through
the 2026 model years that would allow them to meet a single
nationwide standard.
Under the California standard, GM and other automakers will
be out of compliance for the current 2021 model year and 2022.
Industry vehicle lineups locked in for production had aimed to
comply with less demanding Trump administration targets.
GM proposes that automakers ramp up to the California
greenhouse gas standards by 2023 and then go beyond the proposed
California emissions targets for 2024-2026 to reduce overall
emissions for the 2020-2026 period by the same amount.
Companies could "comply with higher-level performance
standards in the later part of the program through increased
sales of pure EV vehicles," Barra wrote in her letter.
The industry would then be set up for regulations for the
2027-2035 period that "will need to focus on full battery
electric vehicle deployment," Barra wrote.
GM has outlined ambitious plans to expand its electric
vehicle offerings, investing $27 billion to field 30 new
electric vehicles worldwide by 2025 and has said it aspires to
end the sale of gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035.
"We believe an electric vehicle compliance pathway is a key
component to setting the industry on an irreversible path
towards a zero-emissions future, which can only be achieved
with a tailpipe-free light duty fleet," Barra wrote.
In the near term, GM, like rivals Ford Motor Co and
Stellantis NV, will make most of its profits selling
large, petroleum-fueled pickup trucks and sport utilities in the
United States.
GM last week announced plans to expand production of its
largest pickup trucks by 1,000 vehicles a month to meet demand.
The average greenhouse gas emissions of new vehicles sold in
the United States rose in 2019 because of the consumer shift to
pickups and larger SUVs https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/us-vehicle-fleet-fuel-efficiency-fell-2019-249-mpg-epa-2021-01-06.
The Trump administration in 2020 finalized a rollback of
U.S. Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards to require 1.5%
annual increases in efficiency through 2026, well below the 5%
yearly boosts in Obama administration rules it discarded.
The Center for Biological Diversity estimates the California
deal will improve fuel economy 3.7% year over year between
2022-2026.
The Biden administration plans to announce by July proposed
revisions to U.S. vehicle fuel economy and greenhouse gas
emissions requirements. Some Democrats want Biden to reinstate
the tougher Obama-era rules.
EPA Administrator Regan also spoke on Monday with senior
executives from Stellantis and Toyota.
"These conversations have been constructive as the agency
moves forward on actions to address emissions from cars and
light duty trucks," EPA spokesman Nick Conger said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Howard Goller)