Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
128.16 EUR   +0.82%
05:52pGM wants U.S. Treasury to reconsider tax credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
RE
07:37aAutomakers push ahead with own e-charging networks
DP
07:30aCES: Stellantis boss demands more protection from EU against China competition
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM wants U.S. Treasury to reconsider tax credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV

01/06/2023 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors said Friday it wants the U.S. Treasury to reconsider classification of GM's electric Cadillac Lyriq to allow it to qualify for federal tax credits.

The Treasury and Internal Revenue Service did not classify the Lyriq as an SUV, meaning its retail price cannot be above $55,000 to qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits. The Lyriq currently starts at $62,990. SUVs can be priced at up to $80,000 to qualify, while cars, sedans and wagons can only be priced at up to $55,000.

"We are addressing these concerns with Treasury and hope that forthcoming guidance on vehicle classifications will provide the needed clarity to consumers and dealers, as well as regulators and manufacturers," GM told Reuters Friday, adding Treasury should use criteria and processes similar to the Environmental Protection Agency and Energy Department. "This drives consistency across existing federal policy and clarity for consumers."

GM delivered just 122 U.S. Lyriq vehicles in 2022. Treasury did not immediately comment.

Legislation approved by Congress in August reformed the EV tax credit and lifted the 200,00-vehicle per manufacturer cap that had made Tesla and GM ineligible for EV tax credits effective Jan. 1.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted this week the EV tax rules were "messed up." The five-seat version of the Tesla Model Y is not considered an SUV, while the Model Y seven-seat version is and can qualify for the credit.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is not classified as an SUV, while the all-wheel drive version is, the IRS said. VW declined comment Friday.

Last month, Treasury said it would delay until March releasing proposed guidance on required sourcing of EV batteries. This means some EVs that do not meet the new requirements have a brief window of eligibility for the full $7,500 tax credit before battery rules take effect.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.60% 35.91 Delayed Quote.4.04%
TESLA, INC. 2.47% 113.06 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.82% 128.16 Delayed Quote.9.19%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:52pGM wants U.S. Treasury to reconsider tax credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
RE
07:37aAutomakers push ahead with own e-charging networks
DP
07:30aCES: Stellantis boss demands more protection from EU against China competition
DP
05:48aSHARES IN THE FOCUS: Car stocks boosted by demand concerns - Tesla l..
DP
12:39aSouth Korea's SK On plans a new, lower cost EV battery by 2025
RE
01/05VW with significant drop in sales on the US car market
DP
01/05Got game? Automakers show off in-car entertainment options at CES
RE
01/05Mercedes-Benz plans its own charging network for e-cars
DP
01/05Mercedes to launch vehicle-charging network, starting in North America
RE
01/05Intel's Mobileye sees $17 billion in assisted-driving product revenues by 2030
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 279 B 296 B 296 B
Net income 2022 16 702 M 17 726 M 17 726 M
Net cash 2022 38 153 M 40 493 M 40 493 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,86x
Yield 2022 7,11%
Capitalization 73 671 M 78 191 M 78 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 128,16 €
Average target price 182,97 €
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.19%77 183
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.28%184 509
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG8.16%74 787
BMW AG6.68%60 075
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.04%49 724
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.27%49 251