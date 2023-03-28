Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:47:14 2023-03-28 am EDT
121.97 EUR   +0.92%
09:27aGerman court expects conviction for former Audi boss in diesel scandal
RE
08:59aVolkswagen : restructures Sustainability unit...
PU
07:07aEU finally decides on extensive phase-out of internal combustion vehicles
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German court expects conviction for former Audi boss in diesel scandal

03/28/2023 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former Audi CEO testifies in Munich

MUNICH (Reuters) - Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler is likely to become the first top executive to be convicted in the diesel emissions scandal, with a Munich court giving a preliminary assessment on Tuesday that an accusation of fraud had been substantiated.

The former CEO, and three other defendants who were engineers, were charged in 2020 over their roles in the scandal after parent group Volkswagen and Audi admitted in 2015 to having used illegal software to cheat on emissions tests.

Presiding judge Stefan Weickert said that Stadler, former Audi executive Wolfgang Hatz and an engineer named Giovanni Pamio could face prison sentences, which would only be suspended "in case of a full confession". In the case of the fourth defendant, also an engineer, the court did not see any significant evidence of a criminal offence.

Fraud is punishable with up to 10 years in prison under German law. A verdict is expected in the coming months.

The trial is one of the most prominent court proceedings in the aftermath of the diesel scandal at Volkswagen and its subsidiary Audi. Revelations that millions of emissions tests had been manipulated emerged in September 2015.

According to prosecutors, the three engineers manipulated engines in such a way that they complied with legal exhaust emission values on the test bench but not on the road. Stadler is accused of failing to stop the sale of the manipulated cars after the scandal became known.

The court said it saw no evidence substantiating the other charges against the defendants - indirect involvement in falsification of documents and false advertising tied to illegal pollution levels in its cars.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz and Kirsti Knolle, Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
09:27aGerman court expects conviction for former Audi boss in diesel scandal
RE
08:59aVolkswagen : restructures Sustainability unit...
PU
07:07aEU finally decides on extensive phase-out of internal combustion vehicles
DP
06:03aVolkswagen Names New Sustainability Chief Amid Restructuring
DJ
05:38aVolkswagen : restructures Sustainability unit
PU
01:35aEU reaches deal on service stations for EVs, alternative fuels
RE
01:05aEU countries poised to approve 2035 phaseout of CO2-emitting cars
RE
01:02aEuro 7 emissions proposals, the sequel Europe's carmakers don't want to see
RE
12:36aEU states vote on the future of cars with combustion engines
DP
03/27Vote of the EU countries on the future of combustion engines
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 295 B 318 B 318 B
Net income 2023 15 416 M 16 621 M 16 621 M
Net cash 2023 37 624 M 40 565 M 40 565 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,92x
Yield 2023 7,33%
Capitalization 69 628 M 75 071 M 75 071 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 675 805
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 120,86 €
Average target price 164,15 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.81%75 071
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.24%184 645
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG16.42%82 450
BMW AG18.31%68 134
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.21%48 045
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-0.95%45 921
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer