German voters deliver mixed verdict on Scholz coalition in regional poll

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A regional election in Lower
Saxony delivered mixed fortunes for German Chancellor Olaf
Scholz's national ruling coalition on Sunday, with his Social
Democrats scoring a clear win but the Free Democrats barely on
track to scrape into parliament.
While the result signalled support for Scholz's Social
Democrats (SPD), some experts said the drubbing of its federal
coalition partner risked destabilising Scholz's administration
at a critical time as Berlin strives to avert energy shortages
and further escalation of the war in Ukraine.
The other clear winner in Lower Saxony was the far-right
Alternative for Germany (AfD), reflecting a broader upsurge in
support for the party across the country amid frustrations over
the cost-of-living crisis in Europe's largest economy.
Overall, considered as a gauge of the national mood, the
local election sent a mixed message on Scholz's three-way
"traffic light" federal coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP.
The FDP, a pro-business party that's never been a natural
ideological fit with the centre-left SPD and Greens, called the
Lower Saxony result a "blow" and blamed, in part, his party's
participation in the national administration.
"Many of our supporters feel alienated by this coalition,"
said FDP leader and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.
Philipp Koeker, political scientist at the University of
Hanover, the capital of Lower Saxony, said the result had the
potential to destabilize Scholz's coalition at a federal level.
"The FDP will now be considerably less likely to back any
policies that do not fit its programme," he said. "This could
even lead coalition partners to seek support from opposition
parties."
Projected results from state broadcaster ZDF showed the SPD
winning 33.2% of the vote in Lower Saxony, an the economically
powerful swing state of 8 million people, home to carmaker
Volkswagen, though that was down 3.7 percentage
points compared to the last state election in 2017.
The pro-business FDP looks set to only just make the 5%
threshold to enter the state parliament, while the AfD was on
track to nearly double its share of the vote to 11.7%.
Analysts said the SPD benefited from the popularity of its
incumbent Lower Saxony premier Stephan Weil, who won his third
consecutive term and is seen as a steady hand in uncertain
times.
Support for the party, which lost the two previous regional
votes in Germany this year, has slumped to 18-20% at national
level after scoring 25.7% in the 2021 federal election.
State governments can influence national politics in the
upper house of the national parliament. They also have
jurisdiction over important sectors such as the local police and
education, give the federal nature of Germany.
In Lower Saxony, the SPD came in well ahead of the
conservatives of former Chancellor Angela Merkel who were in
second place on 28%, down 5.6 percentage points.
The ZDF exit poll put the Greens, whose ministers are
currently Germany's most popular politicians, on 14% or 5.3
percentage points more than in 2017.
That could enable the SPD to potentially break from the
conservatives, with whom they have been ruling in a grand
coalition in Lower Saxony, and link up with the Greens instead.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Additional Reporting by Maria
Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes and Pravin Char)