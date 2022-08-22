Germany, Canada to boost energy, mineral ties as they decarbonize

MONTREAL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is
bringing Canada and Germany closer together, with Canada seeking
to boost energy and critical mineral exports to Germany as both
countries wean themselves off fossil fuels, Canadian and German
leaders said on Monday.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Canadian Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday morning during a three-day
visit with a delegation of German company executives in tow. The
two spoke to reporters afterward with the Montreal skyline
behind them.
The two countries are expected to announce on Tuesday
agreements for Canada to accelerate hydrogen and critical
minerals exports to Germany.
Germany fears a further reduction of natural gas supplies
from Russia this winter in retaliation for Western sanctions
following the invasion of Ukraine in February, Economy Minister
Robert Habeck told German broadcaster ARD on Monday. Russia
calls its actions in Ukraine "a special military operation."
"What Russia's decision to invade Ukraine has done is
accelerated and deepened the approach that we have towards each
other," Trudeau said.
While Trudeau left the door open to new projects to export
liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe from Canada's Atlantic
coast, he emphasized the economic difficulties of those projects
and the need to decarbonize the global energy supply.
Canadian companies are exploring ways "to see if it makes
sense to export LNG and if there's a business case for it to
export LNG directly to Europe," Trudeau said.
Scholz said while Germany needs to procure gas elsewhere so
it is not dependent on Russian supplies, the country also is
aiming to reach zero carbon emissions by 2045.
Canada wants to decarbonize fully by 2050. By mid-2024,
Germany hopes to eliminate its need for Russian gas.
"If Germany is one of the countries asking for natural gas,
for LNG, it is also a country... that is on the direct way to
transform its own economy" away from fossil fuels, Scholz said.
Canada was the world's fifth-biggest producer of natural gas
in 2020, according to the International Energy Agency, but
currently has no LNG facilities on the East Coast and no way to
bring gas to them without expanding pipelines.
Trudeau said his government was willing to ease "regulatory
hurdles" for any new LNG projects should companies decide there
is a worthwhile business case to construct them.
But last week Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan
Wilkinson played down the prospects for new LNG projects, saying
in an interview that producing clean hydrogen is "the big
opportunity" for Canada.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Canada will ban the sale of new fuel-burning cars and
light-duty trucks from 2035, in line with the European Union
target, and is seeking to develop its critical-mineral resources
and attract electric vehicle (EV) battery and car makers.
On Tuesday, Canada will ink Memorandums of Understanding
(MOU) with Volkswagen, a Canadian government source
said, and with Mercedes-Benz Group AG, according to
sources in Canada and Germany, to develop supply chains for
critical minerals like nickel, lithium and cobalt that are used
in EVs.
The MOUs "will show the partnership that these two companies
see in Canada," the Canadian source said. "The companies will be
moving along in partnerships, and signings and things like that
with Canadian companies in the very, very near future."
Canadian Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne laid
the ground work with carmakers during a visit to Germany in May,
the source said.
State Secretary for Economic Affairs Franziska Brantner, who
is traveling with the German delegation, told Reuters on Monday
the German car industry could invest in lithium processed in
Canada immediately.
"Canada has almost all the raw materials that Russia has -
but it is democratic, offers reliable legal frameworks,"
Brantner said.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke in Montreal and Steve Scherer in
Ottawa, with additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa,
Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt and Thomas Escritt in Berlin;
Editing by Josie Kao)