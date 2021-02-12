Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/12 07:05:20 am
162.39 EUR   -1.20%
12:40aGermany to fine companies whose suppliers abuse rights
RE
02/11The New Electric Vehicles Now Hitting the Road
DJ
02/11VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - January 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany to fine companies whose suppliers abuse rights

02/12/2021 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany is set to introduce fines for companies procuring parts or materials abroad from suppliers who fail to meet minimum human rights and environmental standards, after the governing coalition reached agreement on a draft law.

The bill has, however, been substantially watered down under pressure from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, who blocked a Social Democrat proposal to create a legal pathway for affected parties to sue the German firms for compensation.

While the details of fines have not yet been settled, Heil said he could envisage penalties of up to 10% of turnover, meaning they could easily run into the millions in some cases.

Business groups have warned that the law could harm the competitiveness of the companies that make up Europe's largest economy; the car maker Volkswagen alone has more than 40,000 different suppliers worldwide.

The legislation will be introduced in stages; to apply to companies with more than 3,000 employees from 2023, and smaller companies, with more than 1,000 staff, the year after, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"This is the strongest law in Europe so far against worker exploitation," SPD Labour Minister Hubertus Heil told a news conference on Friday. "It's the end of companies weighing human rights against their economic interests."

Companies with fewer than 1,000 employees will be exempt. The Economy Ministry, led by Merkel ally Peter Altmaier, had argued that the impact on them would be disproportionate.

He said the legislation had been designed to minimise bureaucracy, and was a "sensible compromise".

The law, similar law to one introduced by France in 2017, obliges companies to check their supply chains for themselves.

"The German constitution says the dignity of all human beings must be inviolate," Heil said, "not just the dignity of Germans. This is a good day for human rights." (Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Holger Hansen, writing by Thomas Escritt Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
12:40aGermany to fine companies whose suppliers abuse rights
RE
02/11The New Electric Vehicles Now Hitting the Road
DJ
02/11VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - January 2021
PU
02/11Ford CEO calls for settlement between LG Chem, SK Innovation
RE
02/11Ford CEO calls for settlement between LG Chem, SK Innovation
RE
02/11VOLKSWAGEN : Partners with Microsoft to Develop Automated Driving
MT
02/10MICROSOFT : Working With Volkswagen to Develop Automated Driving Offerings
MT
02/10Volkswagen taps Microsoft's cloud to develop self-driving software
RE
02/10 : lang="en">VW taps Microsoft cloud for self driving cars
RE
02/10VOLKSWAGEN : to Build Cloud-Based Automated Driving Platform With Microsoft
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 220 B 266 B 266 B
Net income 2020 5 654 M 6 847 M 6 847 M
Net cash 2020 24 703 M 29 916 M 29 916 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 87 687 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 185,51 €
Last Close Price 164,36 €
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.83%106 351
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.17%217 010
DAIMLER AG12.56%84 406
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.48%77 089
BMW AG-2.28%55 337
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.8.77%51 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ