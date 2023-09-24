DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The sale of the gas turbine business of Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions to China is meeting with concerns in Berlin, according to a press report. The Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology has initiated an in-depth examination of the project, reported the "Handelsblatt" (Monday edition), citing information at its disposal. According to an analysis by the software company Datenna, the Chinese buyer of the gas turbine business is Chinese state-owned and has close ties to the Chinese defense industry. When asked, MAN said that the technology was already long established and widespread worldwide.

The contract for the sale of the marine engine business to CSIC Longjiang GH Gas Turbine Co. was signed three months ago. The sale includes a five-year site guarantee in Oberhausen and Zurich, thus ensuring the preservation of the approximately 100 jobs there, it was said. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details. MAN Energy Solutions had already taken the decision to divest the product area in 2020 and is focusing on solutions for decarbonization./he