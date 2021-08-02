Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Holiday greetings directly from the Mittellandkanal: Thanks for "sensational first half of the year". ...

08/02/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Holiday greetings directly from the Mittellandkanal: Thanks for 'sensational first half of the year'.

These are probably the most unusual holiday greetings in the history of Volkswagen: Group CEO Herbert Diess surfs in the port between the Autostadt and the power station - and says thank you to the employees for 'a sensational first half of the year'. Diess: 'It was very difficult, but we have achieved an incredible amount. Thank you very much for your commitment. I hope you recover a bit. I do sports.'

By the way: The surfboard on which Herbert Diess travels in the harbor was developed by colleagues from Audi. It is now coming into the market. Diess: 'I ordered one... It's a lot of fun!'

Don't miss any updates, subscribe here to the Volkswagen YouTube channel: https://vw.to/gkdac563fe

Further information can be found on our Newsroom: https://www.volkswagen-newsroom.com/en

and on the Volkswagen Twitter-channel:
http://www.twitter.com/volkswagen
https://twitter.com/VWGroup

Note in accordance with Directive 1999/94/EC in its currently applicable version: Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the EU guide 'Information on the fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and energy consumption of new cars', which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships, from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Straße 1, D-73760 Ostfildern, Germany and at www.dat.de.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 08:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
