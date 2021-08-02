Holiday greetings directly from the Mittellandkanal: Thanks for 'sensational first half of the year'.

These are probably the most unusual holiday greetings in the history of Volkswagen: Group CEO Herbert Diess surfs in the port between the Autostadt and the power station - and says thank you to the employees for 'a sensational first half of the year'. Diess: 'It was very difficult, but we have achieved an incredible amount. Thank you very much for your commitment. I hope you recover a bit. I do sports.'

By the way: The surfboard on which Herbert Diess travels in the harbor was developed by colleagues from Audi. It is now coming into the market. Diess: 'I ordered one... It's a lot of fun!'

---

