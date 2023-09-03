WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - At the upcoming IAA Mobility in Munich, Volkswagen is hoping for a revival of the recently weakening demand for e-cars and is stepping up the pace once again with the core brand's electric portfolio. "By 2027, we as a brand will bring eleven new electric models to market," brand CEO Thomas Schäfer announced ahead of the auto show (Sept. 4-10) in an interview with Deutsche-Presse-Agentur. That is one more model than previously announced until 2026. In Munich, he said, there will be a first outlook.

The head of the core brand wants to stick to the chosen electric course despite the recently cooled demand. "We assume that the e-car share in Europe will increase significantly in the coming years," Schäfer said. He described the recent decline in demand as an "interim low."

In Germany in particular, enthusiasm for e-cars had lost considerable momentum at the beginning of the year. The reduced purchase premium, inflation and the recent long delivery times weighed on the mood. VW therefore had to cut production in Emden for a time. In the meantime, however, the situation has improved, Schäfer said. "Since May, we have seen an upward trend in incoming orders again."

Schäfer again rejected price cuts, which Tesla in particular is currently using to boost demand. "We do not take part in price wars," said the brand boss, who had been at the helm of ?koda before moving to Wolfsburg. "Buying market share through price is not sustainable in my experience."

Schäfer rejected criticism from dealers that VW even raised the prices of some models on Sept. 1, while competitor Tesla lowered them most recently. "The prices of our e-cars were not raised on September 1, but only those of some selected combustion models." Therefore, he said, this had no impact on the electric ramp-up.

Schäfer, who has been at the helm of Wolfsburg's core brand since July 2022, had announced shortly after taking office that he would transform the Volkswagen brand into a pure e-brand in Europe by 2033. The share of electric vehicles is to rise to 80 percent by 2030, and then to 100 percent three years later. He said he remains committed to this. "Our target stands."

In the first half of 2023, e-cars accounted for only 7.4 percent of the brand's total global sales. But that was mainly due to countries such as Brazil, where the e-business had only just begun, Schäfer explained. "In Europe, the E share is already significantly higher in comparison. At the half-year point, we were at 15.1 percent, and in Germany alone it was as high as 15.4 percent." In its home market, VW was thus able to overtake Tesla as the number one electric brand.

However, VW's major innovations at the IAA come primarily from the combustion engine world. For example, the new generation of the Passat, which is being shown to a large audience for the first time. Or the Tiguan, which can still be seen in disguise. Schäfer does not see this as a contradiction to his e-offensive. "We have always said that efficient combustion engines will continue to play an important role in the transformation."/fjo/DP/he