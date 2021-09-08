ID. Drivers Club: on course for the future together

The aim of opening up the Facebook group is for Volkswagen to instantly increase the opportunities on offer for ID. customers to receive background information, ask experts for assistance and chat with other ID. customers from all over Europe. 'Our First Movers Club is a fantastic platform that allows people to chat about the joy of driving electric vehicles, share their stories, tips and tricks and learn from one another. A real community. And we are expanding it,' says Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen board member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales. 'More and more people are on the road with our ID. and our electro offensive is going full speed ahead around the world.' Silke Bagschik, Head of Sales and Marketing for the ID. Family and CMO for ID. Digital, adds: 'Interaction with our community is extremely important to us and we always strive to give our customers something in return - such as expert advice from our specialists or on-site events that we organise for our ID. community.'

Last year, early-bird buyers of the Volkswagen ID.3 1st had the opportunity to participate in the ID. First Movers Club. Since then, these kindred spirits have been meeting up in their Facebook group, swapping stories and discussing the future of mobility. Volkswagen also initiated five optimisation surveys to provide the community with the chance to participate actively in further development of products and services. The high level of involvement and the great feedback received from the community by Volkswagen have ensured that this tool will be retained in the future.

The First Movers are also right at the front of the queue for new updates. For example, the First Movers were the first customers to have the option of loading the initial Over-the-Air Update for their car. The update will soon also be provided for all other ID. customers. Volkswagen had recently founded ID. Digital as a new, agile project unit. This coordinates preparation and provision of the updates and is oriented towards direct customer feedback.

By the time it opened, membership of the ID. First Movers Club had risen to around 3,400. Around 2,000 of these are 'Daily Active Users', i.e. users who actively participate in the forum on a daily basis. Since the community started in September 2020, more than 6,700 messages and 95,000 comments have been posted, and over 7,000 direct messages have been sent. 'In the first twelve months, the immense amount of knowledge and the motivated reactions of community members made a significant contribution to the improvement of our products,' says Bagschik.

First ID. Meet to take place in Switzerland

This process is not just a digital event: it was in the ID. First Movers Club that the idea of an ID. Meet was first mentioned, the first real-life meeting for ID. enthusiasts. From 8th to 12th September, ID. drivers will meet up in Ticino to share their experiences. 'The idea emerged in September 2020, after I had ordered my ID.3 1st,' says Daniel Ott, founder of the ID. Meet. 'I was browsing in the ID. forums and the social media groups for the ID. Family and it seemed to me that there was a need for a community to meet in real life and talk about the ID. Vehicles.' Volkswagen is supporting the ID. Meet by supplying specialists and experts for presentations, as well as numerous vehicles. These include an ID.3 X (Performance) and the ID.3 Showcar from the trainee project in Zwickau.

Ott views the ID. Drivers Club as a valuable tool for helping people to identify with the Volkswagen brand. 'The ID. Meet would not have been possible without this community. And it is of fundamental importance for people to meet up for real. That's how they really do get to grips with a topic in a proactive manner,' says the Swiss ID. fan. 'I consider the climate crisis to be the greatest threat facing humanity and electromobility must contribute to counteracting this.'