  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:43:22 2023-01-24 am EST
123.80 EUR   -1.09%
01/24IG Metall demands mandatory charging stations for shopping centers
DP
01/24Toyota's Czech plant to halt production during February
RE
01/24Volkswagen : Andreas Mindt appointed as Head of Volkswagen Design
PU
IG Metall demands mandatory charging stations for shopping centers

01/24/2023 | 11:55pm EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The industrial union Industriegewerkschaft Metall is lobbying for shopping centers to be required to install charging points for electric cars. "Large parking lots of shopping centers and along highways should be mandatorily required to be equipped with charging stations," IG Metall head Jörg Hofmann told the newspapers of the Funke-Mediengruppe. This should be done through regulatory law, he added. Whether the goal of 15 million electric cars in Germany by 2030 will be achieved depends on the charging station and network infrastructure, the union chairman said. The onus is primarily on the energy industry, he said. "But the automotive industry must also participate in the expansion," Hofmann added./brd/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG 7.10% 3.395 Delayed Quote.19.12%
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG 1.01% 21.98 Delayed Quote.0.55%
TESLA, INC. 0.10% 143.89 Delayed Quote.16.81%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.09% 123.8 Delayed Quote.6.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 277 B 301 B 301 B
Net income 2022 16 580 M 18 033 M 18 033 M
Net cash 2022 39 957 M 43 460 M 43 460 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,78x
Yield 2022 6,99%
Capitalization 72 448 M 78 799 M 78 799 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 123,80 €
Average target price 178,18 €
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
