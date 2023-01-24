IG Metall demands mandatory charging stations for shopping centers

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The industrial union Industriegewerkschaft Metall is lobbying for shopping centers to be required to install charging points for electric cars. "Large parking lots of shopping centers and along highways should be mandatorily required to be equipped with charging stations," IG Metall head Jörg Hofmann told the newspapers of the Funke-Mediengruppe. This should be done through regulatory law, he added. Whether the goal of 15 million electric cars in Germany by 2030 will be achieved depends on the charging station and network infrastructure, the union chairman said. The onus is primarily on the energy industry, he said. "But the automotive industry must also participate in the expansion," Hofmann added./brd/DP/zb