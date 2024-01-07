HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - IG Metall is preparing for difficult collective bargaining negotiations in view of the new austerity measures at Volkswagen. "We have to be prepared for a tough dispute that is really tough," said Thorsten Groger, District Manager for Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, to the German Press Agency with a view to the upcoming round of collective bargaining at Europe's largest car manufacturer in the second half of the year. "It's not as if this has been a foregone conclusion so far. But the latest announcements on the performance program will certainly make it even tougher."

Shortly before Christmas, after months of wrangling with the Works Council, VW agreed on the key points of an efficiency program for the core brand of the same name, which is expected to deliver ten billion euros in earnings improvements by 2027. Savings are also to be made in personnel, particularly in administration. Layoffs for operational reasons are ruled out. Instead, VW is focusing on a significant expansion of partial retirement.

Controversial partial retirement

"Actually, we should now be receiving letters of thanks from the Volkswagen Board of Management for advancing the issue of partial retirement in the attractive form that we now have," said Groger. VW had "stonewalled to the end" on this issue in the previous 2022 collective bargaining round, said the trade unionist. "Just a year ago, we were told that this instrument was no longer needed to this extent. And within twelve months, the world is a different place."

The collective bargaining negotiations at VW will start in the second half of the year in parallel with the talks for the entire metal and electrical industry. Because VW pays according to its own in-house wage agreement, negotiations are traditionally held separately. The peace period, during which strikes are not permitted, ends at the end of November.

Inflation eats up wage increases

Groger is also expecting difficult negotiations for the industry wage agreement. "These will be challenging collective bargaining rounds, that is already foreseeable." The issue of money will play a central role. "Inflation over the last year and a half has eroded many of the good wage agreements of recent years. This has torn significant holes in people's wallets." Even the inflation rate, which has since fallen, has not changed this. "Prices are not falling as a result." It is therefore clear that the potential for conflict is becoming greater rather than smaller.

However, Groger sees the transformation of the entire economy towards climate neutrality as the biggest challenge. "The effort that is now required to make industrial society climate-neutral and prevent the economy from stalling is enormous," said the trade unionist. "Billions have to be moved." At the same time, there must be a perspective for employment and the locations. "In order to win people over to these change processes, there must not be a feeling that everything is happening on their backs."

Concern about the federal budget

He is concerned about the budget crisis in Berlin. "It is unacceptable that an austerity policy now means that the necessary investments for the future cannot be made," warned Groger. "We have to be careful that certain areas that we need for the future don't disappear here. And that what is created doesn't end up passing us by."

In order to be able to cope with the investments, a reform of the debt brake in the Basic Law must also be considered, the trade unionist demands. "Otherwise, the gigantic investments in the future that are necessary cannot be made."/fjo/DP/he